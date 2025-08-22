Lil Nas X’s net worth revealed: How the Old Town Road singer racked up millions

Lil Nas X was arrested and taken to a hospital after he roamed around Studio City in his underwear early Thursday morning, reported NBC. As the LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department) rushed to the scene following reports of “a naked man” in the 11000 block of Ventura Boulevard, the rapper ran into an altercation with a police officer. Check out Lil Nas X's net worth.(Getty Images via AFP)

The police believed Lil Nas X had a possible drug overdose and called firefighter-paramedics. While the rapper is currently hospitalized, he will later be booked on suspicion of misdemeanor battery on a police officer, reports NBC.

Lil Nas X net worth

Lil Nas X became a prominent name in country rap in recent times. Since his 2018 hit Old Town Road, he has been raking in the dough. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lil Nas X has a fortune worth $9 million. The rapper from Atlanta signed with Columbia Records and collaborated with Billy Ray Cyrus for a remix of Old Town Road in 2019.

Old Town Road craze

At 19 weeks, the track became the longest-running number 1 song on Billboard Hot 100 in history. As per Forbes, with 1.8 billion spins of Old Town Road in the US, Lil Nas X had earned $14 million pretax.

It was so popular that even BTS’s RM (Kim Namjoon) dropped his version of Old Town Road soon. BTS, Lil Nas X, and Billy Ray Cyrus even delivered a stellar performance of Old Town Road at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

FAQs

What is Lil Nas X’s net worth?

Lil Nas X has a net worth of $9 million.

Did Lil Nas X win the Grammy?

Yes, Lil Nas X won two Grammy Awards in the Music Video and Pop Duo/Group Performance categories in 2020 for his hit Old Town Road (Remix), featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

Why was Lil Nas X arrested in Los Angeles?

Lil Nas X was arrested for roaming around Studio City almost naked.

Why did the LAPD take Lil Nas X to a hospital?

The LAPD sent Lil Nas X to a hospital because they feared he had a possible drug overdose.