Is Key Glock dating JaNa Craig? Rapper's video with Love Island 6 star sparks rumors

Rapper Key Glock sparked dating rumors with Love Island star JaNa Craig after the duo were caught on video Tuesday during what seemed like a date. Despite seeming very close in the video, published by TMZ, JaNa Craig said that they are not dating. Some claim that Craig is set to feature in Glock's upcoming track, but no confirmation exists of the same. Key Glock (L) and JaNa Craig (R).(Instagram)

The video shows Key Glock and JaNa all dressed up and 'cozy' on their outing in New York City. TMZ wrote Craig was getting "very cozy" with Glock. She reportedly was "all over the hip hop star -- sharing lots of giggling, hand-holding and loving glimpses between them."

Here's the video:

Coming as it did on the heels of JaNa Craig's breakup with fellow Love Island 6 star, Kenny Rodriguez, in July this year, the duo being spotted together was read as an important clue - especially by Love Island fans.

As soon as the video dropped, fans erupted with speculation about the JaNa Craig and Key Glock's relationship.

What further fueled speculation was a comment made by Craig's sister, NaJa Craig, underneath the TMZ video. "The FT we had before this. YAS SIS YAS," she wrote.

“Key Glock??? OH JANA MY QUEEN EXCELLENT TASTE, I know Kenny punching the air rn,” wrote another.

“Key glock and Jana was not on my bingo card,” wrote another.

“Jana done got her a hood n****😭🥳 but not just any hood n****, she got Glock!!!” wrote another.

“JaNa and Key Glock?!!! I did not see this coming,” said one.

This story is being updated.