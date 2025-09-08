Masked robbers ram vehicle into San Jose jewellery store in broad daylight heist. Watch

A shocking surveillance video from San Jose is going viral online, showing a violent smash-and-grab robbery at a local jewellery store that left an elderly employee injured. The footage going viral on social media captures the moment a vehicle reverses into the front entrance of Kim Hung Jewelry. Within seconds, a large group of masked individuals rushes inside the store, smashing glass display cases and grabbing jewellery in a chaotic scene. The robbery occurred on Friday afternoon.(X/@Chris_Moore4Sup)

In the surveillance video footage circulating online, two employees can be seen inside the store during the robbery. One of them, identified by social media users as the store’s 88-year-old owner, is seen attempting to resist one of the intruders before being shoved violently to the ground.

According to the tweet, the elderly man was “injured by broken glass” and later suffered a stroke. “My friend’s 88 year old uncle's San Jose Jewelry Store was robbed on Fri 9/5 at 2pm. They ran a truck through the store and then pushed him down. He was injured by broken glass and then had a stroke,” the post read.

Investigation underway

The San Jose Police Department, which is investigating the incident, confirmed the robbery occurred on Friday afternoon. The department described it as an “armed robbery,” noting that at least one of the suspects was carrying a firearm.

According to a report by the San Francisco Chronicle, no arrests have been made so far, and the robbers are “unidentified and remain at large,” the San Jose Police Department said.

Authorities have not disclosed the value of the items stolen from the store. As the investigation continues, police have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Meanwhile, the shocking footage of the robbery continues to spread across platforms, triggering a debate about public safety and crime in the Bay Area.