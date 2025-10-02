Maxwell House Coffee changes its name ‘temporarily.’ The reason behind it will surprise you

Maxwell House, one of the most recognized coffee brands in the US, is temporarily changing its name. For the first time in 133 years, the brand is rebranding as Maxwell Apartment. The change is short term and is part of a marketing campaign in 2025, according to USA Today report. For the first time in 133 years, the brand is rebranding as Maxwell Apartment.(Kraftheinzcompany)

The reason for the new name is tied to how people live today. Kraft Heinz, the parent company, explained that many Americans now rent rather than own homes, and the brand wanted to reflect that shift. “In a time where value matters now more than ever, Americans seek value in areas of their everyday, including where they live with nearly a third opting to rent versus purchase a home,” the company said in a release.

Maxwell Apartment is offering a coffee “lease” for one year

As part of the promotion, Maxwell Apartment is offering a coffee “lease” for one year. Shoppers can purchase a bundle for $39.99 that includes four 27.5 ounce canisters of Maxwell Apartment coffee. The company describes it as “the same Maxwell House Original Roast Ground Coffee you love, that’s just for renters.” Along with the coffee, the package comes with an official Maxwell Apartment “lease” document for customers to sign.

The limited edition canisters launched on National Coffee Day, September 29, and are still available in small quantities on Amazon. Supplies are limited, and once they run out, they will not be restocked.

Also Read: International Coffee Day: Explore India's diverse coffee estates and plantations

Maxwell House cans are still on sale

For regular customers, the traditional Maxwell House cans are still on sale in stores and online. The Maxwell Apartment product does not replace the original brand. It is only part of this one time campaign.

The promotion highlights how the company is trying to connect with renters and budget conscious buyers. A year long supply of coffee, framed as a “12 month lease,” is their way of combining humor with practicality.

While the new name will only be around for a short time, Maxwell House remains available everywhere it normally is. The company is simply adding a twist to its long history with this temporary rebrand.