Mega Millions results today: Did anyone win the lottery tonight? When did drawing end?

The anticipation is over - Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing offered players a chance at an estimated $336 million jackpot. The winning numbers were drawn, and the Mega Ball was revealed. Mega millions numbers were revealed tonight(Unsplash)

Whether anyone matched all six numbers to claim the top prize has yet to be confirmed. Results on jackpot winners are usually released shortly after the draw.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next chance to strike it rich comes on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 11 PM ET. Drawings take place twice a week, every Tuesday and Friday evening.

Ticket purchase deadlines

Buying cut-off times vary by state.

New York: Sales close at 10 PM on draw days.

New Jersey and Connecticut: Players have until 10:45 PM to purchase tickets.

A ticket costs $5 and already includes the multiplier feature.

The multiplier option

Every ticket now carries a built-in multiplier that can boost non-jackpot winnings by 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x, or 10x. The multiplier is randomly printed on tickets and replaces the previous “Megaplier” add-on.

Mega Millions prize breakdown

Winning isn’t just about the jackpot. Depending on how many numbers are matched, prizes range from $10 up to millions:

5 white balls + Mega Ball = Jackpot

5 white balls only = $2M to $10M (depending on multiplier)

4 white balls + Mega Ball = $20K to $100K

3 white balls + Mega Ball = $400 to $2K

1 Mega Ball only = $10 to $50

The odds of hitting the jackpot stand at 1 in 290,472,336.

Jackpot payout options

Winners face two choices:

Annuity: One immediate payment, followed by 29 annual installments that grow by 5% each year, protecting against inflation.

Cash option: A one-time lump-sum payment equal to the prize pool’s cash value.

If multiple tickets win, the jackpot is split evenly among them.

Biggest Mega Millions jackpots ever

Here are the top 10 jackpots in the game’s history:

$1.602B – Aug. 8, 2023 (Florida)

$1.537B – Oct. 23, 2018 (South Carolina)

$1.348B – Jan. 13, 2023 (Maine)

$1.337B – July 29, 2022 (Illinois)

$1.22B – Dec. 28, 2024 (California)

$1.1B – Mar. 23, 2024 (New Jersey)

$1.05B – Jan. 22, 2021 (Michigan)

$800M – Sept. 10, 2024 (Texas)

$656M – Mar. 30, 2012 (Illinois, Kansas, Maryland)

$648M – Dec. 17, 2013 (California, Georgia)

How to play Mega Millions

Tickets can be purchased at convenience stores, gas stations, grocery stores, and in select states, online. Players must choose six numbers:

Five white balls between 1 and 70

One gold Mega Ball between 1 and 24

For those who prefer not to choose, “Quick Pick” or “Easy Pick” options allow the computer to randomly generate numbers.