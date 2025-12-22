Michael Bolton health update: Singer in ‘good spirits’ amid rare brain cancer battle

Michael Bolton is in “very good spirits” amid his brain cancer battle, his three daughters, Isa, Holly, and Taryn, told AARP in a recent interview. The 72-year-old singer was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, in December 2023. He underwent an emergency surgery that year, with doctors successfully removing the tumour. Michael Bolton is in 'good health' amid rare brain cancer battle

Michael Bolton's daughters give health update on singer amid rare brain cancer battle

In January 2024, Bolton underwent a second surgery following an infection. Later that year, he finished radiation and chemotherapy in October. As glioblastoma has a high recurrence rate, he now undergoes MRIs every two months. Opening up on his recovery, Isa told the outlet on Friday that the To Love Somebody hitmaker is in “very good spirits and very good health.”

“He has a lot of challenges, and we do have great days and some tough days, but in general, he’s very strong,” she went on, adding, “His mobility and cognition have been terrific. So, we’re in a really good place right now.” Following his diagnosis, Bolton's daughters became his primary caregivers, with Isa spending three days a week at his home. She is often accompanied by her sons.

Bolton resides in his Westport, Connecticut home, where he has lived for over 30 years. Taryn and her daughters live full-time with him, while Holly, who is a mother to one son, travels monthly for a week. The When a Man Loves a Woman singer told the outlet that his daughters' support “means more than I could ever put into words.”

“My daughters have been constant in a way that grounds me,” Bolton said. “On the harder days, they help me stay centered; on the lighter ones, they bring out the laughter that makes everything feel possible again. They remind me of who I am and what’s worth fighting for.”

The former Blackjack frontman further said that he feels “deeply grateful” to be able to spend time with his family amid his health battle. “This past year has tested me in ways I never imagined, but it’s also made me more aware of the moments that fill life with meaning: having meals with my family, hearing my grandkids laugh, stepping outside on a beautiful day and just taking it in,” he explained.