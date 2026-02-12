Mumbai woman leaves ₹7 LPA job in India, moves to US to study. Now earns over ₹1 crore

The journey from the busy streets of Mumbai to a corporate office in the US is a path paved with hard work and strategic education for Samruddhi Mistry. Leaving behind a ₹7 LPA job in India, she pursued a Master's in Business Analytics to unlock new opportunities, eventually landing a senior business analyst role at Dish Network’s Boost Mobile. Today, she earns $115,000 (approximately ₹1 crore) and has a structured financial life. In a conversation with HT.com, she opened up about her "NRI experience" and her monthly expenses of living in the USA with her husband. The Mumbai woman who has now built a life for herself in the US with her husband. (Samruddhi Mistry)

Why did she relocate to America? Samruddhi Mistry from Mumbai was working at ADP as a financial analyst, earning ₹7 LPA when she took the brave decision to leave her “stable job” and relocate to America for higher education. In 2022, she began her journey and eventually completed a Master's in Business Analytics.

Her bold decision and hard work paid off, and she now works at Boost Mobile, a Dish Network subsidiary, as a senior business analyst. “I earn $115,000 per annum,” she told HT.com.

What is her monthly expense? She stays with her husband and splits the monthly costs, including rent. A significant portion of the monthly budget is dedicated to housing and home maintenance. Samruddhi and her husband share a monthly rent of nearly ₹2,35,381, which comes to about ₹1,17,685 per head. To keep the home in order, they employ a cleaning service once or twice a month at a rate of ₹15,000 per visit. For the remainder of the time, the couple handles household chores themselves to maintain a balance between convenience and cost savings.

When it comes to daily living, Mistry prioritises home-cooked meals, which keeps the "eating out" budget at a manageable ₹45,000 per month. However, grocery costs remain a major line item, averaging roughly ₹90,000 monthly, though this figure occasionally fluctuates. Additionally, she and her husband have a unique approach to healthcare expenses, spending approximately ₹1 lakh every three months to keep a well-stocked supply of over-the-counter medicines.

Financial discipline is a core part of her lifestyle, with 10% of her total earnings automatically directed into an emergency fund. Beyond her life in the US, Samruddhi also maintains a strong financial connection to her roots, spending roughly ₹80,000 per month for “India expenses”. After accounting for another ₹50,000 or so in miscellaneous costs, her financial plan remains focused on achieving long-term independence and early retirement.

She told HT.com, “I’m planning toward financial independence and potentially early retirement. I consistently invest in diversified stock portfolios, contribute to retirement accounts, and focus on increasing my earning capacity. My goal isn’t just to retire early, but to build enough assets that work becomes optional.”