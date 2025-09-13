Nintendo Direct September 2025: Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Pokémon Pokopia and everything announced

Nintendo has made several announcements during its September Nintendo Direct, with several new titles all set to come out on Switch, Switch 2 and beyond that. A major part of the event was focused on commemorating the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros., with a new movie set to hit theaters next year, IGN reported. Nintendo Direct September 2025 unveils several new projects. (X/@NinEverything)

Here's a look at all the major announcements made during the Nintendo Direct for September 2025:

Nintendo Direct September 2025: Key announcements

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (April 3, 2026)

The much-awaited sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been officially titled The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. A teaser starts with Mario sleeping under a tree, while Princess Peach’s castle can be seen in the background. It also shows Monty Mole digging underground, while Cheep Cheeps swims in a stream, and Toads can be seen moving around the castle.

Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 (October 2, 2025)

Super Mario Galaxy as well as Super Mario Galaxy 2 are all set to come out on the original Switch on October 2.

Gamers will continue to enjoy the games on Switch 2. Also, there are plans to unveil a version of the storybook physically in the near future.

Mario Tennis Fever (February 12, 2026)

The latest addition to the much-loved sports franchise Mario Tennis Fever will boast 38 playable characters, 30 Fever Rackets with special abilities, and several other new features, such as the latest slide moves and “defense-focused footwork,” IGN reported.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder gets Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Spring 2026)

A Switch 2 edition for Super Mario Wonder is being planned for next spring, along with an all-new multiplayer-focused Meetup in Bellabel Park.

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (Spring 2026)

Those having Nintendo Switch 2 will soon get to play the new game, which is focused on a character named Mr. E, who is a book that falls from the sky.

Storm Lancers (Available Now)

Dubbed as a "2D side-scrolling roguelike adventure," the latest game available on Switch invites players into the world of Cryptica.

Dinkum (November 5, 2025)

In this, players will get the opportunity to plant crops, catch fish, and do other cool stuff in a unique way. All that they are required to do is to make a rugged island into a bustling town. It will be available on Switch.

Popucom (2025 end)

This one is all about saving a mysterious planet, where color plays a big role in the success of the mission. It will come out on Nintendo Switch soon.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Spring 2026)

Experience the world of 'Mii' characters, who stay together on a small island. It will be made available on Switch next year.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (October 30, 2025)

The much-awaited game will be out on Nintendo Switch as well as Switch 2 on October 30, 2025.

Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade (January 22, 2026)

This Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive game is making its debut early next year.

Lynked: Banner of the Spark (Available Now)

The world has come to an end, and all you have to do is to rebuild it. As per Nintendo, the game combines "action of a rougelite with the charm of a life sim." It can be played on both Switch and Switch 2.

Hades 2 (September 25, 2025)

Post its Early Access for PC users, Hades is now making its way to Switch 2 later this month.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (November 6, 2025)

This one is aimed at unearthing the "ancient truths only glimpsed in Tears of the Kingdom." It will be made available exclusively on Switch 2.

Dragon Quest 7: Reimagined (February 5, 2025)

The popular game is heading back with new art blending diorama visuals with famous character designs from Akira Toriyama. This can be played on both Switch and Switch 2.

Nintendo Classics: Virtual Boy (February 17, 2025)

Nintendo is remaking its highly popular "Virtual Boy." According to IGN, this will cost $99.99, while its Cardboard Model will be made available at $24.99.

Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly (Early next year)

Mio and Mayu Amakura have this time landed in a village, which has mysteriously disappeared from the map. Controlling Mio, players will be required to calm down the hosts through Camera Obscura. The new game will be made available on Switch 2.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Fall 2025)

This fall, players will get to play a Switch 2 version of the One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 game. Those who already own the Switch version will be allowed to upgrade to the Switch 2 version for free.

'Overcooked! 2' Nintendo Switch 2 edition (2025 end)

Players can expect 4K resolution and 60fps gameplay when the new edition of Overcooked! 2 comes out later this year.

Stardew Valley: Nintendo Switch 2 edition (Fall 2025)

Much like other titles, Stardew Valley is also being provided with an exclusive Switch 2 version.

Human Fall Flat: Nintendo Switch 2 edition (Spring 2026)

The popular game is arriving on Switch 2 next year with various new levels and other key features.

Powerwash Simulator 2 (Fall 2025)

The Switch 2 game will ask players to undertake 38 new jobs, besides coming up with better visuals and the latest tools and supplies.

Suika Game Planet (Winter 2026)

The hit puzzle game will now be coming to Switch in a brand new way.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (December 4, 2025)

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is eyeing a launch on Switch by 2025 end, including several new gameplay features.

Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island & Emerald Rush DLC (Available Now)

Enter the world of Donkey Kong as the game is now available to play on Switch 2.

Pokémon Pokopia (2026)

The first-of-its-kind farming Pokemon game revolves around Ditto, who looks quite similar to humans.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – New Megas + Mega Dimension DLC

Nintendo gave a sneak peek into the world of Pokemon Legends: Z-A ahead of its scheduled release date of October 16.

Danganronpa 2x2 (2026)

Loved playing Danganronpa 2? Now stay ready to get your hands on its upgraded version, Danganronpa 2x2, which will be made available on Switch and Switch 2 next year.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins (January 22, 2026)

Headed to Switch 2 in January next year, the game will also have a paid DLC allowing players to opt for a different path and experience new developments, which were not part of the main story earlier.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (March 13, 2026)

Fly around in the sky atop a Rathalos with this new Switch 2 game.

Resident Evil Requiem (February 27, 2026)

Resident Evil Requiem is now confirmed to come out on Switch 2 in February 2026. Also, players will be able to play "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" and "Resident Evil Village" on the same day.

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave (2026)

Going by its trailer, it looks like the new game for Switch 2 is all about rivalries, with several new characters now involved in the scene.

