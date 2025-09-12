The Super Mario Galaxy Movie to hit theaters in 2026: Cast, plot and all we know so far

Fans of the Mushroom Kingdom have a big reason to celebrate! Universal and Illumination have officially announced the title of the sequel to the record-breaking “Super Mario Bros. Movie”. The new movie will be called “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” and is set to hit theaters on April 3, 2026, Variety reported. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be released in theaters next year. (X/@supermariomovie)

First look at the adventure

The makers have unveiled a short teaser that provides fans with a first look at the new adventure. The clip shows Mario sleeping under a tree with Princess Peach’s castle in the background. You see Monty Mole digging underground, Cheep Cheeps swimming in a stream and Toads running around the castle.

The movie will bring back the star-studded voice cast from the original one. Chris Pratt returns as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek. Fans can look forward to seeing their favorite characters in action once again.

Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio ‘simply jumped at the opportunity’ to work with Paul Thomas Anderson on One Battle After Another

A sequel fans can’t miss

The first Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released in April 2023, was a massive hit at the box office. It became the most successful video game adaptation ever, earning a lifetime gross of $1.36 billion worldwide. It is now the fifth-highest-grossing animated film of all time, following hits like Ne Zha 2, Inside Out 2, The Lion King, and Frozen 2.

The story of the first movie follows the lives of Brooklyn plumbers, Mario and Luigi, who enter the magical kingdom. After reaching there, Mario teams up with Peach, Toad, and Donkey Kong to save Luigi from the evil Koopa King Bowser. While details of the latest Mario sequel is not disclosed yet, fans are excited to see them back in action.

Nintendo is also expanding its film universe. The company has partnered with Sony Pictures to release a “Legend of Zelda” movie on March 26, 2027, directed by Wes Ball and starring Bo Bragason as Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link.

Also Read: Nintendo Direct rumored to take place in September for Mario's 40th anniversary

With the announcement of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, fans can look forward to another exciting journey through Nintendo’s colorful world in 2026.

FAQs:

When will The Super Mario Galaxy Movie be released?

The movie is set to release in theaters on April 3, 2026.

Who is returning in the voice cast?

The original cast is returning, including Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.

What is the movie about?

While full details are still under wraps, it will follow Mario on a new galaxy-spanning adventure in the Mushroom Kingdom, continuing the story from the first movie.