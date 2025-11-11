‘NYC will become Mumbai’, warns billionaire tycoon planning to leave city due to Zohran Mamdani

Billionaire property magnate Barry Sternlicht has said his firm is considering moving out of New York following Zohran Mamdani’s election as mayor, claiming other companies are likely to do the same. Barry Sternlicht says New York City will become like Mumbai under Zohran Mamdani.

Sternlicht, who chairs the global investment firm Starwood Capital Group, suggested that Mamdani’s policies would embolden tenants to stop paying rent and lead to a decline in the city’s economy.

'NYC will become Mumbai'

In a conversation with CNBC, the billionaire drew a controversial comparison between New York and Mumbai, saying, “The far-left gets really nuts and says the tenants don’t have to pay. Well, you can’t kick them out if they don’t pay.

“So, the neighbor finds out the neighbor isn’t paying, and they don’t pay, and the next guy doesn’t pay, and then you’re basically going to turn New York City into Mumbai.”

He claimed that such an attitude would create a ripple effect, undermining the city’s rental market and property stability.

During his campaign, Mamdani pledged to strengthen tenant protections and extend the time it takes to process evictions. However, none of his proposed policies—including a rent freeze for stabilised tenants—would allow nonpayment of rent.

Concerns over safety and policing

Sternlicht also warned that a decline in public safety could accelerate the city’s downturn under Mamdani’s administration.

“If people feel like their kids aren’t safe on the streets, they will pull them out of school and they will leave. And if he defunds the police or he doesn’t give them the honor and prestige they deserve, I think the city’s in for a really tough time,” he told CNBC.

Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Group is one of the world’s largest real estate investment firms, with $115 billion in gross assets under management. The company controls Starwood Property Trust and has financed several major developments, including The Greenwich by Rafael Viñoly and a 46-storey luxury residential tower in New York.