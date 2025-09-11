NYT Pips hints and answers for September 11, 2025 puzzle

The NYT Pips game has become a favorite pastime of many since its launch on August 18 this year. If you like domino, you will definitely be interested in NYT Pips. You have a grid of multicolored boxes in this puzzle. The player must thoughtfully place the dominoes on the grid to satisfy the given conditions. The challenge tests your ability to think and calculate. Today’s puzzle is by Rodolfo Kurchan. It has been edited by Ian Livengood. Here are the NYT Pips hints and answers for September 11 Hints and answers for NYT September 11 game.(nytimes.com)

NYT Pips hints and answers Easy-level for September 11

Equal (1): Everything in this space must be equal to 1. The answer is 1-1, placed vertically; 1-5, placed vertically.

Equal (3): Everything in this space must be equal to 3. The answer is 3-3, placed horizontally.

Number (5): Everything in this space must add to 5. The answer is 1-5, placed vertically, 0-6, placed horizontally.

Number (6): Everything in this space must add to 6. The answer is 4-6, placed vertically.

NYT Pips hints and answers Medium-level for September 11

Number (3): Everything in this space must add to 3. The answer is 3-4, placed horizontally.

Number (14): Everything in this space must add to 14. The answer is 3-4, placed horizontally; 5-5, placed horizontally.

Number (15): Everything in this space must add to 15. The answer is 6-6, placed horizontally; 3-2, placed vertically.

Number (9): Everything in this space must add to 9. The answer is 4-4, placed vertically; 5-6, placed vertically.

Number (6): Everything in this space must add to 6. The answer is 5-6, placed vertically.

Number (2): Everything in this space must add to 2. The answer is 3-2, placed vertically; 3-5, placed vertically.

Number (5): Everything in this space must add to 5. The answer is 3-5, placed vertically.

NYT Pips hints and answers Hard-level for September 11

Equal (4): Everything in this purple space must be equal to 4. The answer is 4-4, placed horizontally.

Number (4): Everything in this space must add to 4. The answer is 1-4, placed horizontally.

Number (5): Everything in this space must add to 5. The answer is 5-3, placed vertically.

Number (6): Everything in this space must add to 6. The answer is 1-0, placed vertically; 5-2, placed horizontally.

Equal (2): Everything in this space must be equal to 2. The answer is 5-2, placed horizontally; 2-2, placed vertically; 2-6, placed vertically.

Number (5): Everything in this green space must add to 5. The answer is 5-3, placed vertically; 2-3, placed vertically.

Number (0): Everything in this space must add to 0. The answer is 1-0, placed vertically; 3-0, placed horizontally; 0-6, placed vertically.

Equal (3): Everything in this light blue space must be equal to 3. The answer is 3-0, placed horizontally; 4-3, placed vertically; 2-3, placed vertically; 3-6, placed horizontally; 3-3, placed horizontally.

Number (4): Everything in this space must add to 4. The answer is 4-3, placed vertically.

Number (24): Everything in this space must add to 5. The answer is 3-6, placed horizontally; 0-6, placed vertically; 1-6, placed vertically; 2-6, placed vertically.

Number (5): Everything in this light blue space must add to 5. The answer is 1-3, placed horizontally.

NYT Pips trial for beginners

It might seem a little confusing if you are just starting with Pips. To get comfortable with the challenges, you can play a tutorial version of the game on the NYT’s website. Just go to the help section and click on ‘How to Play’. You will learn how to rotate and place the dominoes on the grid for the desired outcome.