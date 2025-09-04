NYT Pips: Hints and answers for September 4, 2025 puzzle

The New York Times recently introduced Pips, a puzzle that offers a creative spin on the good old dominoes. Unlike traditional dominoes, where matching numbers is the rule, Pips challenges players to place tiles based on color-coded conditions. The goal is to fit all dominoes into the grid while satisfying every condition. Did you try NYT Pips today? Here are hints and answers for September 4 game

The game quickly joined the line-up of popular NYT Games such as Wordle, Connections, and Spelling Bee, drawing in players who enjoy number-based challenges. If you, too, enjoy playing Pips and are stuck with the September 4, 2025, game, read on

How to play NYT Pips?

Players are presented with a grid divided into colored spaces, with each representing a different condition. For instance:

Number: Each half of the domino must add up to the displayed value.

Equal: Each half of the domino must show the same number of pips.

Not Equal: Each half must show a different number of pips.

Less Than/Greater Than: The pips must be less than or greater than the provided value.

Blank: No requirements.

A single domino can often overlap multiple conditions, which adds to the puzzle’s complexity. The challenge is to use every domino exactly once and achieve all the listed conditions.

NYT Pips September 4: Easy hints and answers

Number (0): Use 3-0 horizontally

Number (5): Use 3-0 horizontally, 1-5 vertically, 1-6 vertically

Number (10): Use 1-5 vertically, 5-3 horizontally

Number (9): Use 1-6 vertically, 5-3 horizontally

NYT Pips September 4: Medium hints and answers

Number (1): Use 5-1 horizontally

Equal (2): Use 2-5 horizontally, 2-3 vertically

Equal (3): Use 2-3 vertically, 5-3 vertically, 3-0 vertically

Equal (5): Use 2-5 horizontally, 5-3 vertically, 5-5 vertically

NYT Pips September 4: Hard hints and answers

Number (24): Use 5-2 horizontally, 4-1 vertically, 5-3 vertically, 0-5 vertically, 1-5 vertically

Greater than (1): Use 5-2 horizontally

Number (0): Use 0-5 vertically

Equal (3): Use 5-3 vertically, 3-4 vertically

Equal (4): Use 4-1 vertically, 3-4 vertically, 2-3 vertically

Number (4): Use 4-1 vertically, 3-0 vertically

Number (0): Use 4-0 vertically, 0-1 horizontally

Why is NYT Pips different?

Unlike other NYT puzzles, which are word or logic-based, Pips has an element of space and number. The mix of conditions means no two puzzles feel the same, keeping the daily challenge fresh.

FAQs:

1. What is Pips?

A single-player puzzle game from NYT Games that uses dominoes on a grid with colour-coded rules.

2. When was Pips released?

It launched in August 2025.

3. What makes it different from dominoes?

Instead of matching numbers, players must satisfy mathematical or logical conditions based on coloured areas.

4. Are there difficulty levels?

Yes, puzzles are divided into Easy, Medium and Hard levels.

5. How do you win Pips?

By using every domino tile and ensuring all conditions are met correctly.