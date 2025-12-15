Only Fans star Bonnie Blue breaks silence over Bali arrest, 10-year ban from country: ‘I'm rich and…’

Bonnie Blue has finally addressed her run-in with the authorities in Bali. The 26-year-old porn star was deported and has been banned from Indonesian soil for 10 years. She, along with a group of 17 international tourists, was arrested earlier this month over suspicion of violating the country's strict anti-pornography laws. Bonnie Blue breaks silence over Bali arrest(Instagram/bonnieblue)

Porn star Bonnie Blue breaks silence on 10-year ban from Bali

Upon returning to her homeland, the UK, she told the reporters, “I’m rich and have good lawyers – did you really think I’d face jail time?” according to News.com.au. Blue also said that she was “excited” to show people “what got me into all this trouble.” She further joked that she would have to “recuperate” her “huge losses” from the $20 fine.

Blue's remark comes after she told local reporters in Bali to “subscribe” to “find out” about her future content plans, adding that she would show her fans “the whole story” about the dramatic incident. In a recent Instagram video, she claimed that she was set up by the woman who organised her Bali tour. The content creator claimed that she paid her $150,000 for the trip.

In another video, which she posted on Instagram right before her sentencing, Blue said of the woman, “The girl that organised this whole trip for me, she was like: ‘Oh, I’ll sort security, hotels, lawyer, flights, everything.’[She] charged me £75,000 ($150,000) – she has taken a big chunk of the money and then has reported me to the police, so thanks.”