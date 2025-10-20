‘Only way we serve the barfi in my house’: Sundar Pichai’s sweet Diwali wish wins hearts

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared a special post on Instagram to express warm Diwali wishes, wittily linking the Google logo with the delicious sweet barfi. Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s Diwali post has gone viral. (Getty Images via AFP)

“Obviously this is the only way we serve the barfi in my house,” Sundar Pichai wrote. In the following line, he added, “Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali filled with light, joy, and your favorite festive treats (Google themed or otherwise!).”

He concluded his post with a beautiful picture. The photo shows a plate filled with barfi. However, what is interesting is that the barfies are of different colours, red, yellow, green and blue, and are arranged to look like the Google logo. The picture also shows rangoli, flowers, and a plate of ladoos.

The post, which was shared less than 10 minutes ago, is quickly gaining the attention of social media users. It has also received several remarks with people wishing “Happy Diwali” to Sundar Pichai. A few posted heart emoticons to show their reactions.

An individual commented, “Happy deepawali to you and all your family members and friends.” Another joked, “Matlab barfi khilani hi hai google wali.” A third added, “Happy Diwali to you & your family.” A fourth wrote, “Happy Deepavali Sundar!”

“Favourite time of year”

Last year, Pichai shared a heartfelt post revealing that Diwali is one of his favourite times of the year. “Diwali is one of my favorite times of the year…always fun to fill the house with light. Wish those who celebrate a Happy Diwali!” he wrote in a Threads post.

He also shared a picture of a Diwali decoration with a lamp showing the Google logo. His post from 2024 also received tons of reactions, including people expressing their appreciation for the tech leader.