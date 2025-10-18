Search
Sat, Oct 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Indian employees get surprising Diwali gifts at work, internet reacts: 'Mere HR bole AI hai'

BySakshi Sah
Published on: Oct 18, 2025 07:27 am IST

A viral reel of employees receiving Diwali gifts has captured the internet’s attention.

Diwali celebrations are often held in offices, where employees are given gifts and festive treats. While most companies usually hand out small gifts and sweets, one company took celebrations to a whole new level.

The video captured employees dressed in traditional attire carrying their Diwali gifts.(@bhavika.inframes/Instagram)
The video captured employees dressed in traditional attire carrying their Diwali gifts.(@bhavika.inframes/Instagram)

A video of employees with their Diwali gifts, dressed in traditional attire and carrying an air fryer and a small box, was shared on Instagram.

The video was shared with the caption, "If you're still getting 'Soan Papdi', please resign."

The video of the Diwali celebrations quickly went viral on Instagram, with viewers reacting with humour.

Many joked about the gifts, with captions like “Mere HR bole AI hai (My HR said it’s AI)”. Some users even asked, “Apki company me hiring kab shuru ho rhi? (When is your company starting hiring?)”

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when they respond.

Also Read: Diwali party at Google Bengaluru brought all things wonderful under one roof. Watch

Check out the video here:

The video was shared on October 16, 2025, and since then, it has gained 6.9 million views and numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted to this video:

Instagram users reacted with humour, comparing the Diwali gifts with their own experiences.

Many laughed at the generosity, joking about how surprising and unique the gifts were, while others shared funny comments about their own office celebrations.

One of the users commented, “Aur agar sonpapdi bhi na mile toh kya karna chaiye?”

Also Read: Those Diwali suitcase gifts all over your feed? Here’s the company that handed them out to employees

A second user commented, “Lucky you. Some companies gave layoffs as a Diwali gift.”

A third user commented, “90% of corporate slaves have gone into depression after viewing such reels.”

“Bold of you to assume that some companies even give son papdi,” another user commented.

Recently, a prominent Indian tech firm went viral for its generous Diwali gifts. Videos from Info Edge employees flooded Instagram, showing the gifts they received, including a set of VIP suitcases, a box, and a diya.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Indian employees get surprising Diwali gifts at work, internet reacts: 'Mere HR bole AI hai'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On