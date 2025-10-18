Indian employees get surprising Diwali gifts at work, internet reacts: 'Mere HR bole AI hai'

Diwali celebrations are often held in offices, where employees are given gifts and festive treats. While most companies usually hand out small gifts and sweets, one company took celebrations to a whole new level. The video captured employees dressed in traditional attire carrying their Diwali gifts.(@bhavika.inframes/Instagram)

A video of employees with their Diwali gifts, dressed in traditional attire and carrying an air fryer and a small box, was shared on Instagram.

The video was shared with the caption, "If you're still getting 'Soan Papdi', please resign."

The video of the Diwali celebrations quickly went viral on Instagram, with viewers reacting with humour.

Many joked about the gifts, with captions like “Mere HR bole AI hai (My HR said it’s AI)”. Some users even asked, “Apki company me hiring kab shuru ho rhi? (When is your company starting hiring?)”

The video was shared on October 16, 2025, and since then, it has gained 6.9 million views and numerous comments.

One of the users commented, “Aur agar sonpapdi bhi na mile toh kya karna chaiye?”

A second user commented, “Lucky you. Some companies gave layoffs as a Diwali gift.”

A third user commented, “90% of corporate slaves have gone into depression after viewing such reels.”

“Bold of you to assume that some companies even give son papdi,” another user commented.

Recently, a prominent Indian tech firm went viral for its generous Diwali gifts. Videos from Info Edge employees flooded Instagram, showing the gifts they received, including a set of VIP suitcases, a box, and a diya.