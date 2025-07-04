Optical illusion: Can you spot 2F3 hidden in the sea of 2E3s?

Optical illusions are always fun, right? An image going viral on X (formerly Twitter) is making netizens scratch their heads. At first glance, the photo looks like a purple grid packed with identical codes. But look again. It is not all “2E3”. Somewhere in there, hiding almost too well, is the odd one out - “2F3”. Yes, your job is to find it. Optical illusion: Can you spot the hidden 2F3?(X/ @OMAPhilipa)

It is not as easy as it looks

Sure, it sounds simple: just find the one thing that does not match. But our brains do not always cooperate. The letters “E” and “F” look quite similar. Especially when printed in the same font, size and style. That tiny horizontal line in “E” is all that separates it from “F”, which is why this illusion works so well. It tricks your eyes and your brain into skipping over small differences. You think you are seeing the same thing again and again.

Why are these puzzles so addictive?

It is a mix of curiosity, challenge and a little ego. We like to prove we can spot what others might miss. It is a mini-test of focus. And honestly, it is satisfying when you do find the answer. Also, illusions like these give your brain a workout. They make you pause, think and concentrate.

Found it yet?

Here’s a small hint: do not rush. Start from one corner and scan line by line. Do not just stare. Try using your finger or cursor to track the rows. That makes it easier to catch small differences. Once you do find “2F3”, it will feel like a mini victory. Still stuck? The answer is hidden in the 5th row from the top and 2nd column from the left.

The fun behind the illusion

Optical illusions explore the gap between what we see and what is really there. That is why they are so interesting, and sometimes so frustrating.