Optical illusion: Only 1 in 10 people can spot the hidden lighter in this image

Brain teasers come in many forms. Some test mathematical skills, others play with words, and many challenge the eyes with clever visual tricks. Optical illusions in particular have gained immense popularity online because they blur the line between what is visible and what the brain perceives. Such puzzles often spark curiosity and ignite debate on social media platforms. An optical illusion on Reddit featuring a couch with floral sheets went viral as users struggled to locate a hidden lighter.(Reddit/Impressive-Morning-5)

The viral image on Reddit

A new optical illusion has caught the attention of puzzle enthusiasts. Shared on Reddit, the image shows a couch draped in floral-patterned sheets, featuring roses and leaves in shades of red, green, and pink. At first glance, it looks like a simple living-room scene, with part of a person’s arm visible in the corner.

However, hidden within this floral chaos is a lighter that blends seamlessly into the background. Viewers are challenged to spot the object without any additional clues.

Take a look here at the image:

Why optical illusions fascinate people

The enduring appeal of such images lies in their ability to trick the mind. When everyday objects are camouflaged into busy patterns, our brains struggle to separate them from their surroundings. This gap between perception and reality is what makes optical illusions both frustrating and addictive.

Internet reaction

The post has drawn several comments, with users sharing their struggle and amusement. Some admitted defeat, saying they could not spot the lighter no matter how hard they tried. Others expressed surprise at how effectively it was concealed among the floral design.

“I was so confused when I found it, didn't even realize I was looking at it?” one commenter teased, while another joked, “This is why I can never find my keys at home.”

The final question

Optical illusions like this show how easily our eyes can be tricked, revealing the curious ways our minds work while giving us a dose of fun. Have you managed to spot the lighter?