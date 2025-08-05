Optical illusion: Only 1 out of 10 people can spot the hidden car in ten seconds

Think your eyes are sharp? This mind-bending puzzle is here to test you. At first glance, it just looks like a bunch of messy black and white doodles. Mushrooms, snails, swirls, all packed tightly together. But wait, somewhere in this chaos, there is a car hiding in plain sight. And it is not easy to find. Take a look at the optical illusion that has left everyone confused. Can you spot the hidden car?

Optical Illusion: Spot the car

This optical illusion has taken the internet by storm. People are staring at the image for minutes, trying to spot the car that seems to disappear into the background. If you can find it in 10 seconds, you are honestly in the top few per cent. It’s that tricky.

You have 10 seconds to find the hidden car

Why is this so hard? Our brain gets overloaded with all the repeated shapes and patterns. Everything starts to blend together, and your eyes cannot tell what is what. That is the magic of a good illusion. It plays with the brain and makes even obvious things hard to see.

Here is a tip. Stop trying to look at everything all at once. Instead, slowly scan from one side to the other. Somewhere around the middle right area, near the lower part of the image, you might notice something different. It’s shaped a bit like a bumper and headlights.

Some people give up quickly. Others stare and finally have that “Aha!” moment when they spot it. Whether you find it fast or slow, it i a fun little challenge that makes a person focus hard.

Optical Illusion: Answer

The car is hiding near the top right of the picture, slightly toward the edge. It is facing to the right, and you can make out the shape of the headlight and two wheels.

Here's the answer

FAQs:

Q: Where is the car in the illusion?

A: It’s near the bottom right-center of the image. Look for the headlights and bumper.

Q: Who made this illusion?

A: It’s by artist Gergely Dudás, also known as Dudolf, known for creating hidden object puzzles.

Q: Why are these puzzles so hard?

A: Because of the repeated shapes and busy patterns. They confuse your brain and hide details in plain sight.