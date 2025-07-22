Optical illusion: Only those with high IQ can spot the missing alphabet in 10 seconds

Ready to give your brain a playful exercise? This is not your average puzzle. Forget sudoku or crosswords, this optical illusion will have you doubting your own vision. What seems like a random jumble of capital letters is, in fact, a full set of the English alphabet, minus one elusive character. The puzzling game is a classic A to Z lineup, with one alphabet missing from it(X/@Renee78391)

The puzzling game is a classic A to Z lineup, except one letter has quietly gone missing. Your task? Spot the absentee. Only those with a high IQ can spot the missing alphabet in 10 seconds.

Can you spot the missing alphabet?

You know what makes this puzzle so tricky? It messes with how your brain functions. Case in point, the letters are not in order, and some get repeated. For instance, “B” shows up multiple times. Amid this, your brain tries to fill in the gaps, making you assume you have seen letters that are not even there.

Another tough part of the puzzle is that there is no neat A-to-Z pattern, just scattered loops and clusters. Adding to it are the letters that look alike, like O and Q, or I and L. With them, things get even messier.

In the end, one letter is missing, hidden in plain sight. Your brain just assumes it is there, and that is exactly how you skip it. So, were you able to find the missing alphabet?

The missing alphabet is…

Remember, this mind-bender is not about sharp eyes, nor about how well you can concentrate. One letter from A to Z is missing from the grid. The rest? They are all there. And yes, we know this one is not easy. Go on, give it another shot. Still cannot crack the game? You are not alone. Most people miss it entirely.

The missing letter is “S.” Every other alphabet appears at least once in the grid, except for this sneaky one. Indeed, it is wild how your brain fills in the blanks without you realizing it. Just goes to show that sometimes what’s missing is right in front of you.