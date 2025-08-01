Optical illusion test: Spot the hidden glasses on the orangutan in under 7 seconds. Only 1% can

Optical illusions are fun little tricks our eyes and brain play on us. Sometimes, what we see is not really what is there, and that is what makes these puzzles interesting. They mess with how the brain understands things like shape, color, and space. Here is a fun optical illusion puzzle. Can you find the hidden pair of glasses on the orangutan? But you only have 7 seconds. Can you spot the hidden glasses? (Brightside)

What is the challenge?

A new image is now going viral online, and it is leaving a lot of folks scratching their heads. It shows a sleeping orangutan in the middle of a green forest. But somewhere in this peaceful scene, there is a pair of glasses hidden. The challenge is to find it in just 7 seconds.

At first glance, it just seems like a quiet forest scene with a relaxed animal. But the moment a person hears there is something hidden, the brain starts scanning fast. Some people claim it shows if someone has a high IQ or strong focus. Of course, it’s more about paying attention to detail than anything else.

Where are the glasses?

Now, for those still looking, here is a hint. Take a close look at the orangutan’s chest. Just under his upper arm area, there is a spot where the glasses blend with the fur. They are not easy to see right away because the color is very close to the background.

This kind of brain teaser plays on something called visual perception. Our eyes take in the image, but it’s the brain that tries to make sense of it. These illusions remind us that sometimes, seeing really is not believing.

FAQs

What is an optical illusion?

It’s a visual trick where the brain sees something different from what’s actually there.

Where are the glasses hidden in the orangutan picture?

They are near the chest area of the orangutan, just below its upper arm.

Why are illusions like this popular?

They test focus and attention, and people enjoy challenging their eyesight.

Does solving the illusion mean high IQ?

Not always. It’s more about sharp observation than intelligence.