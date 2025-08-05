Perseid meteor shower 2025: When and where to watch in US?

A new cosmic show is coming fast. The Perseid meteor shower reaches its peak on August 12–13 and can produce up to 100 meteors per hour, per Space.com. Expect blazing fireballs and long smoky trails across the sky. Every August, Earth plunges through debris left behind by Comet Swift‑Tuttle. Tiny particles - no bigger than grains of sand - hit our atmosphere at roughly 37 miles (59 km) per second. When and where to watch the Perseid meteor shower 2025?(REUTERS)

They vaporize instantly. What we see from the ground is brief, vivid, and fast streaks of light. The Perseids are famous for fireballs—meteors so bright that some outshine Venus. Even better, they often linger a few seconds before fading. That smoky tail is a memorable part of the show.

Moonlight might drown out the weaker streaks

Do not let that lunar glow fool you. Space.com notes the waning gibbous moon will rise early on August 12, sitting high in the southern sky. With 80% illumination, it could wash out the dimmer meteors. If you are near city lights, you might only see the brightest ones.

When and where to watch Perseid meteor shower?

The meteor “radiant,” where all those streaks appear to come from, lies near Eta Persei in the constellation Perseus. That spot climbs higher in the northeast sky just before dawn on August 13.

Stargazers recommend setting up around 10 p.m., though the real action builds between 2–4 a.m. Just lie back, give your eyes about 30 minutes to adjust, and look roughly 40 degrees above the horizon (about four fist-widths held at arm’s length).

Get the most out of your meteor watch

As the Perseids can be seen with the naked eye, it is best to head somewhere clear and dark, free from streetlamps or glowing skyglow. Despite moonlight interference, sky gazers can still catch dozens of meteors per hour—especially if they are patient and positioned well.

Space.com even notes that long‑tailed meteors, the most spectacular of the bunch, thrive in the early-morning hours. These are the ones with smoky contrails that seem to hang in the night sky.

So mark your calendar hard for August 12–13. The Perseids reward night owls who stake out a dark patch, remember how bright the moon will be, and settle in for a sky full of silently streaking lights.

FAQs:

1. What time is best to watch the Perseid meteor shower?

The best viewing time is between 2 a.m. and dawn on August 13, when the sky is darkest and the radiant is highest.

2. What direction do I look to see the Perseid meteor shower?

Face northeast, where the constellation Perseus rises; meteors can appear all across the sky but will seem to originate from that area.

3. Where to look in the sky for a meteor shower?

Look up about 40 degrees above the horizon in a wide area of the sky for the best chance to spot meteors.

4. Can you see the Perseid meteor shower in Florida?

Yes, as long as the skies are clear and you are in a dark area away from city lights, Florida offers a good view of the Perseids.