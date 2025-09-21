Put your brainpower to the test: Can you solve this tricky brain teaser?

Brain teasers have long captured the human imagination, blending curiosity with enjoyment. They test the mind, spark friendly competition, and reward solvers with that satisfying moment when the answer falls into place. Whether in classrooms, offices or casual gatherings, these puzzles remain a timeless source of both fun and learning. And if you enjoy mind-bending riddles that stretch your thinking skills, a fresh challenge is here for you. A new brain teaser created with Google Gemini AI puzzled readers.(Gemini AI generated)

(Also read: Optical illusion: Only a next-level observer can count all the pandas in this image)

The puzzle

This particular puzzle has been created using Google Gemini AI. The riddle reads, "What has an eye, but cannot see? Think carefully!" At first glance, the question might appear simple, but like most brain teasers, the solution requires a shift in perspective. It is designed to make readers pause, reflect, and push beyond obvious answers.

Why people love brain teasers

Brain teasers remain popular because they appeal to every generation. For children, they are playful riddles that spark imagination, while for adults they serve as engaging mental exercises that sharpen focus and memory. Their blend of fun and curiosity makes them a favourite activity in classrooms, offices, and family gatherings alike.

They also encourage people to approach problems from unexpected directions. Rather than settling for obvious answers, solvers are guided to look at situations from new angles. In the process, brain teasers spark creativity, build confidence in problem-solving, and offer a sense of accomplishment.

The answer revealed

So, if you have been thinking about the answer to the puzzle, here it is. The answer is needle. A needle has an eye, which refers to the small hole through which thread is passed, but of course it cannot see. The simplicity of the answer after the challenge of the riddle demonstrates exactly why these puzzles are so satisfying.