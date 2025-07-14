Satoshi Nakamoto net worth: Bitcoin creator becomes world's 11th richest person

Bitcoin’s mysterious and elusive creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, has quietly entered the ranks of the world’s wealthiest individuals, without selling a single coin or revealing their identity. With the Bitcoin prices surging past $122,000 this week, Nakamoto’s known stash of 1.096 million BTC is now worth an estimated $129 billion, a Coin Telegraph report quoted blockchain analytics firm Arkham as saying. Satoshi Nakamoto never moved the coins even as the prices rose astronomically.(Bloomberg)

This puts the pseudonymous creator on rank 11 on the theoretical global rich list, surpassing Michael Dell of Dell Technologies and Rob Walton, heir to the Walmart fortune.

According to another Coindesk report, all of Nakamoto’s bitcoin holdings have come from his early mining efforts when the network could be operated only from a personal computer. Nakamoto never moved the coins even as the prices rose astronomically, which, the report added, deepened the intrigue around their identity and intentions.

Forbes does not count crypto wallets; but that might change

Meanwhile, the Coin Telegraph report added that the Forbes Billionaires List does not currently consider crypto wallet holdings in its rankings, Nakamoto’s assets would otherwise place them ahead of several legacy billionaires.

For context, the number position on Forbes’ real-time list belongs to Elon Musk who has a fortune exceeding the $404 billion followed by Larry Ellison and Mark Zuckerberg who each have amassed a fortune of $274 billion.

To overtake Musk, Bitcoin would need to climb by more than 200 per cent, reaching $370,000 per coin, a feat some analysts told the outlet would be possible in the coming years.

Could Satoshi Nakamoto reach the top? Analysts think so

The report quoted Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, who recently predicted that if Bitcoin continued its historical trend of 50 per cent annual growth, Nakamoto could become the second-richest person in the world by late 2026. Balchunas even made a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Others, like BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes, have forecasted more bullish movement for Bitcoin with its prices hitting $250,000 by year-end.

Meanwhile, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan anticipated Bitcoin would reach $200,000 by 2025 due to institutional adoption and supply scarcity.

No one else comes close to Nakamoto’s holdings

Although there’s an increase in number of Bitcoin whales, none come close to matching Nakamoto’s holdings. Corporations and custodians collectively hold around 847,000 BTC, while private holders like Winklevoss twins own about 70,000 and venture capitalist Tim Draper owns roughly 30,000. Even Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor holds only 17,732 BTC personally.

FAQs:

1. Who is Satoshi Nakamoto?

Satoshi Nakamoto is the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin. Their true identity has never been revealed.

2. Where is Satoshi Nakamoto now?

The current whereabouts of Satoshi Nakamoto are unknown.

3. How much Bitcoin does Satoshi Nakamoto own?

Satoshi is believed to own about 1.096 million BTC, mined in the earliest days of Bitcoin's creation.

4. What is Satoshi Nakamoto’s current net worth?

At current prices (above $122,000 per BTC), Nakamoto’s estimated net worth is $129 billion, making them the 11th richest person in the world.

5. Who is the actual owner of Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is decentralized, meaning no single entity owns it. Instead, it operates on a peer-to-peer network where ownership is determined by the possession of private keys associated with Bitcoin addresses. Satoshi Nakamoto is credited with its creation, but ownership is distributed among millions of users worldwide.

6. How much is 1 Satoshi worth?

One Satoshi is the smallest unit of Bitcoin, equivalent to 0.00000001 BTC. Its value fluctuates with the market price of Bitcoin, but it is generally worth a fraction of a cent.