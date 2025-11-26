Shpat Kasapi net worth: Albanian singer tragically dies at 40

Famous pop singer Shpat Kasapi tragically passed away at the age of 40 early this morning. Multiple media outlets reported that Kasapi did not survive the heart attack, and he did not suffer from any other illness, according to the newspaper KOHA. Albanian singer Shpat Kasapi dies at 40(Instagram/ shpatkasapi85)

Born on May 1, 1985, in Tetovo, Kasapi has been one of the most well-known and beloved names on the Albanian music scene, as reported by National World. The report further mentioned that Kasapi grew up in a family with a musical tradition, and this provided him with his first push towards the stage.

According to National World, Kasapi started his career in the early 2000s, and he soon emerged as one of the youth idols with his modern style, light melodies, and energetic performances. Kasapi released hits including "A më do?", "Valle Kosovare", "Dashni pa limit", “Aroma e saj.”

Shpat Kasapi’s net worth

Another report published by procapitas.com claimed that, given his years of popularity, dedicated fanbase, and consistent touring, it is likely that Kasapi’s net worth was somewhere between the low-to-mid six figures (in Euros). “The exact numbers are not publicly available,” procapitas.com further added.

While Shpat Kasapi’s net worth is not widely reported, popnable.com shared some insights into this. According to popnable.com, Kasapi's “revenue is $49.8K in 2025. It is an approximate forecast and could vary in the range between $48.5K - $63.6K.”

Shpat Kasapi’s monthly earnings

Kasapi’s monthly earnings for 2025, as listed by popnable.com, show significant variation through the year. In October 2025, he earned between $844 and $1.1K, while September brought in $1.1K to $1.5K. His lowest range appeared in April, with $111 to $145, and March followed closely at $106 to $139. August saw earnings of $237 to $311, whereas July recorded one of the higher ranges at $1.2K to $1.6K. June earnings stood at $716 to $940, May at $170 to $223, February at $123 to $161, and January between $147 and $193.

Overall, popnable.com estimates Kasapi’s total revenue for last year at $16.5K, noting it could vary between $16.3K and $21.4K. For comparison, his revenue in 2015 was significantly higher at $56.1K, according to the same outlet.