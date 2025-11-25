Who was Maria de la Rosa? Latin singer, 22, killed in California ambush shooting

Maria de la Rosa, a young Latin singer, was fatally shot in an “ambush-style shooting” in the San Fernando Valley, California, KTLA 5 reported, citing various reports. Maria de la Rosa, a young Latin singer, was killed in an ambush shooting in Northridge.(Instagram)

The incident took place shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday on Bryant Street, just east of Tampa Avenue, in the Northridge area, as per the Los Angeles Police Department.

California ambush shooting

“Witnesses described seeing two male suspects approach a vehicle that was parked on Bryant Street,” stated LAPD officials in a press release issued on Monday morning. “Multiple rounds were fired at several victims who were parked in the area in their vehicle.”

There were three individuals inside the car when the shooting occurred, and all were hit by gunfire, as per LAPD. One of the victims, a woman, was rushed to a nearby hospital by a private party, where she succumbed to her injuries. The other two victims were reported to be in critical condition on Saturday morning.

Who was Maria de la Rosa?

While the law enforcement identified the victim as 22-year-old Maria De La Rosa, the identities of the other two victims still remain unknown.

The Latin singer released a song titled “No Me Llames” – translating to “Don’t Call Me” in English this August.

The caption of her latest Instagram post, which showcases images of her in a music studio accompanied by her song, implied that she was working on new music: “Ocupando cocinando en el Stu … Ya es tiempo” — which means “Busy cooking in the [studio] … It's about that time.”

She seems to possess considerable regional influence through her Instagram account, which boasts over 40,000 followers.

Many individuals commented on the post to extend their condolences, including Mexican-American record executive Jimmy Humilde.

According to the LAPD, the motive behind the fatal shooting is still being investigated. As of early Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made.