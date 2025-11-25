Search
Tue, Nov 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Who was Maria de la Rosa? Latin singer, 22, killed in California ambush shooting

ByShweta Kukreti
Updated on: Nov 25, 2025 10:12 pm IST

Maria de la Rosa, 22-year-old Latin singer was fatally shot in an ambush shooting in the San Fernando Valley, California, on Saturday.

Maria de la Rosa, a young Latin singer, was fatally shot in an “ambush-style shooting” in the San Fernando Valley, California, KTLA 5 reported, citing various reports.

Maria de la Rosa, a young Latin singer, was killed in an ambush shooting in Northridge.(Instagram)
Maria de la Rosa, a young Latin singer, was killed in an ambush shooting in Northridge.(Instagram)

The incident took place shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday on Bryant Street, just east of Tampa Avenue, in the Northridge area, as per the Los Angeles Police Department.

Also Read: Alabama power outage: Over 50,000 without electricity as storms knock down trees and power lines

California ambush shooting

“Witnesses described seeing two male suspects approach a vehicle that was parked on Bryant Street,” stated LAPD officials in a press release issued on Monday morning. “Multiple rounds were fired at several victims who were parked in the area in their vehicle.”

There were three individuals inside the car when the shooting occurred, and all were hit by gunfire, as per LAPD. One of the victims, a woman, was rushed to a nearby hospital by a private party, where she succumbed to her injuries. The other two victims were reported to be in critical condition on Saturday morning.

Also Read: Why is UNC coach Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson suing podcaster Pablo Torre?

Who was Maria de la Rosa?

While the law enforcement identified the victim as 22-year-old Maria De La Rosa, the identities of the other two victims still remain unknown.

The Latin singer released a song titled “No Me Llames” – translating to “Don’t Call Me” in English this August.

The caption of her latest Instagram post, which showcases images of her in a music studio accompanied by her song, implied that she was working on new music: “Ocupando cocinando en el Stu … Ya es tiempo” — which means “Busy cooking in the [studio] … It's about that time.”

She seems to possess considerable regional influence through her Instagram account, which boasts over 40,000 followers.

Many individuals commented on the post to extend their condolences, including Mexican-American record executive Jimmy Humilde.

According to the LAPD, the motive behind the fatal shooting is still being investigated. As of early Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Who was Maria de la Rosa? Latin singer, 22, killed in California ambush shooting
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On