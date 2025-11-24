Google engineer reveals secret behind his career growth from Bengaluru to California

A Google engineer disclosed the factors that propelled his career from Bengaluru to California, and the revelation is quite surprising – selecting the appropriate mentors throughout one’s career path. Google engineer emphasizes the importance of seeking guidance for navigating organizational dynamics and encourages young engineers to proactively connect with mentors.(AFP)

Deep Shah, who became part of Google’s Bengaluru office in 2018 to focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for Google Maps, moved to the tech giant’s global headquarters in 2021 to aid in Google Search. Shah’s relocation, facilitated by Google’s universally consistent work culture, necessitated a significant level of personal and professional adaptation. He discovered that having senior mentorship was crucial for successfully navigating life in a new country and managing a highly intricate role.

Deep Shah reveals importance of mentorship

In an interview with Business Insider, Shah recognized mentorship as the “single biggest factor” contributing to his professional development and seamless transition to the United States. He noted that initial discussions with more experienced peers ignited his interest in computer science, and subsequently, the advice from senior colleagues assisted him in navigating organizational challenges.

Stressing that having mentors is one of the most beneficial aspects of his career, Shah remarked that good mentors have played a key role towards his problem-solving approach.

Shah further explained that the most important lessons he learned extended beyond mere technical coding tasks. “My mentors taught me how to navigate organisational dynamics and influence stakeholders – skills that are rarely learned just by doing the core work,” he emphasized, underscoring the invaluable non-technical insights provided by his mentors.

Deep Shah's advice for young engineers

Now, four years into his role at the US headquarters, Shah strongly encourages young engineers to proactively seek and leverage mentorship. According to him, those in search of guidance “should be very clear what specific things you’d like to use your mentor for, and I recommend having a proper agenda to go over together.”

No matter how big or small, Shah further stressed that college students should make an effort to connect with a professor or someone who can introduce them to any machine learning or artificial intelligence issues that pique their interest.