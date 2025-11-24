‘Stop crying about H-1B’, Netizens react as Vivek Ramaswamy calls alarming ‘12th graders’ data ‘hard truth’

The US Department of Labor (DOL) recent disclosure about the alarming performance levels of American high school seniors in fundamental math and reading skills has garnered huge attention on social media. The department revealed that fewer than half of 12th graders demonstrate proficiency in these areas, labeling the situation as “unacceptable.” Vivek Ramaswamy stressed the need for states to address declining math skills among students.(AP)

Vivek Ramaswamy, a candidate for governor in Ohio, who has consistently raised concerns regarding the decline of math skills in America, responded to the publication by describing it as a “hard truth.” The politician of Indian descent frequently emphasizes that approximately 75% of American 8th graders lack proficiency in math, pointing out that this issue persists into the high school years.

‘It’s up to the states to fix it’, says Ramaswamy

Taking to X, Ramaswamy pointed out that this is the harsh reality and it is now the responsibility of the states to address it. In a recent update, the DOL indicated that the federal education system has been failing students for many years. It further noted that under President Donald Trump, the administration is striving to dismantle this “failed bureaucracy” and to empower the states, prioritizing students' education.

Netizens react

Reacting to Ramaswamy's tweet, one person wrote: “If states really had the magic fix, we would have seen it by now. The deeper problem is that politicians keep using test scores as talking points instead of addressing the chronic underfunding, uneven standards, and social pressures schools deal with every day. Blaming states without acknowledging those realities feels more like performance than a plan.”

“Stop crying about H1b and fix this, thank you,” another said amid Trump's immigration crackdown across the US.

“States can fix it, Mississippi already did! They proved phonics and standards beat federal funding and bureaucracy every time,” a third user reacted.

Here's what new data says

The recent data is derived from the NAEP, commonly referred to as the "Nation's Report Card."

The findings indicate a significant decline:

12th Grade Math

Merely 22% of seniors demonstrate proficiency in math.

A staggering 78% lack proficiency.

The average math score for 2024 marks the lowest point since 2005.

Trend analysis reveals that over the years, students have increasingly fallen below the “NAEP Basic” threshold, with scores declining across nearly all categories.

12th Grade Reading

Only 35% of seniors exhibit proficiency in reading.

A notable 65% do not meet proficiency standards.

The average reading score for 2024 is lower than any previous assessment recorded, including the inaugural one in 1992. The reading trend further indicates a growing number of students falling below the basic level as time progresses.