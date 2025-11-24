H-1B visa: US tech giants dominate 2025 approvals as Indian firms see decline, check list here

In fiscal year 2025, the leading technology companies in the United States obtained the highest number of approvals for new H-1B visas, indicating a growing demand for skilled foreign professionals in the fields of artificial intelligence and related industries. As reported by the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP), Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Google were the top employers with approved petitions for initial employment. Amazon was at the forefront with 4,644 approvals, followed closely by Meta, Microsoft, and Google. Apple was positioned sixth. Amazon topped H-1B approvals in FY 2025 with 4,644, followed by Meta and Microsoft. Indian IT firms saw a drop in approvals. (Kimihiro Hoshino/AFP)

For the first time, these four American companies held the top four spots in new H-1B approvals. In contrast, technology firms based in India experienced a significant decline in their share, with only Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), LTIMindtree, and HCL America remaining among the top 25. The leading seven Indian IT employers achieved 4,573 approvals, marking a 70 percent decrease from 2015 and a 37 percent reduction compared to 2024.

According to the report, this was the first time that the four American IT businesses were in the top four for new H-1B petition approvals.(USCIS, National Foundation for American Policy)

US vs Indian firms

Amazon topped the list with 4,644 approved H-1B petitions for initial employment, followed by Meta Platforms with 1,555, Microsoft with 1,394, and Google with 1,050. Among Indian companies, TCS secured 846 approvals, LTIMindtree achieved 401, and HCL America received 379. This data signifies the first instance where four US-based technology firms have held the top four positions.

The NFAP report indicated that companies are broadening their hiring efforts to address the increasing demands in artificial intelligence. According to CNBC, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon have all raised their forecasts for capital expenditures and now collectively anticipate that figure to exceed $380 billion this year. Industry analysts assert that these investments underscore a commitment to AI development rather than merely seeking cost reductions through foreign employment.

What is H-1B visa? All on its annual limit

H-1B temporary visas are often the only way for high-skilled foreign nationals to work in the United States long term. When companies recruit at U.S. universities, they find that international students account for approximately 70% of full-time graduate students in AI-related fields, such as computer and information sciences. The H-1B annual limit is 65,000, with an exemption of 20,000 for individuals with master’s degrees or higher from a U.S. university, or about 0.05% of the U.S. labor force. In addition to government fees that can exceed $6,000, employers must pay the higher of the actual or prevailing wage paid to U.S. professionals with similar experience and qualifications.

Denial rates and continuing employment approvals

In 2025, the rate of denial for new petitions experienced a minor increase to 2.8 percent, up from 2.5 percent in the prior year, and it continues to remain significantly lower than the levels observed before the settlement.

The analysis indicates that employers submitted a total of 114,806 petitions for initial employment and 291,542 for continuing employment during FY 2025. Amazon once again topped the list for continuing employment approvals with 14,532, followed by TCS with 5,293, Microsoft with 4,863, Meta with 4,740, Apple with 4,610, and Google with 4,509.