Jimmy Cliff cause of death: How did Jamaican reggae singer die at 81?

Jimmy Cliff, the renowned singer and actor whose enchanting voice played a pivotal role in popularizing reggae on a global scale, has passed away at the age of 81. Jimmy Cliff passed away at 81. (X@UB40)

A heartfelt message from his wife, Latifa Chambers, shared on Instagram states: “It’s with profound sadness that I share that my husband, Jimmy Cliff, has crossed over due to a seizure followed by pneumonia."

“I am thankful for his family, friends, fellow artists and coworkers who have shared his journey with him. To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career … Jimmy, my darling, may you rest in peace. I will follow your wishes.” The statement was also signed by their children, Lilty and Aken.

Who was Jimmy Cliff?

With notable songs such as You Can Get It If You Really Want, I Can See Clearly Now, and Wonderful World, Beautiful People, Cliff’s vibrant musical spirit garnered him a substantial and enduring fanbase.

His prominent acting performance in the 1972 crime drama The Harder They Come was also highly praised, with the film regarded as a foundational piece of Jamaican cinema.

He is among a select group of musicians, including Bob Marley and others, who have received the Jamaican Order of Merit.

Jimmy Cliff dies: Tributes pour in

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness was one of those honoring Cliff, describing him as "a true cultural giant' whose music conveyed the essence of our nation to the world.

“Jimmy Cliff told our story with honesty and soul. His music lifted people through hard times, inspired generations, and helped to shape the global respect that Jamaican culture enjoys today.”

Jimmy Cliff's career

Born in Saint James, Jamaica in 1944, Cliff's music career commenced in the early 1960s when he relocated to Kingston, the capital of the island, and started working with producer Leslie Kong.

He gave several local hits and was chosen to represent Jamaica at the World’s Fair expo in New York in 1964. However, it was later in that decade that his career truly flourished after he signed with Island Records.