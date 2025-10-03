Spotify crashes as Taylor Swift's ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ drops on platform

Taylor Swift's new album The Life of a Showgirl caused a rush on Spotify, with 1000+ users reporting app crashes, per DownDetector.
Taylor Swift's latest album, 'The Life of a Showgirl' dropped on the music streaming platform Spotify on Thursday evening. Thousands of fans rushed to the platform to stream the pop icon's latest album, which contains 13 tracks. Such was the rush to listen to the album that many reported that Spotify crashed when they tried to open it.
According to DownDetector, more than 1000 people reported that Spotify crashed for them when they tried to play Taylor Swift's latest release.