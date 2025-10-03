Spotify crashes as Taylor Swift's ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ drops on platform

Taylor Swift's latest album, 'The Life of a Showgirl' dropped on the music streaming platform Spotify on Thursday evening. Thousands of fans rushed to the platform to stream the pop icon's latest album, which contains 13 tracks. Such was the rush to listen to the album that many reported that Spotify crashed when they tried to open it.

This album cover image released by Republic Records shows "The Life of a Showgirl" by Taylor Swift. (Republic Records via AP)(AP)