Fri, Oct 03, 2025
Spotify crashes as Taylor Swift's ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ drops on platform

ByShamik Banerjee
Published on: Oct 03, 2025 09:48 am IST

Taylor Swift's new album The Life of a Showgirl caused a rush on Spotify, with 1000+ users reporting app crashes, per DownDetector.

Taylor Swift's latest album, 'The Life of a Showgirl' dropped on the music streaming platform Spotify on Thursday evening. Thousands of fans rushed to the platform to stream the pop icon's latest album, which contains 13 tracks. Such was the rush to listen to the album that many reported that Spotify crashed when they tried to open it.

This album cover image released by Republic Records shows "The Life of a Showgirl" by Taylor Swift. (Republic Records via AP)(AP)
According to DownDetector, more than 1000 people reported that Spotify crashed for them when they tried to play Taylor Swift's latest release.

