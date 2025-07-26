‘There is deer on runway’: Plane hits multiple animals while landing in Alaska in scary video

A video of an aircraft hitting more than two deer on a runway has surfaced on social media. The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation after the Alaska Airlines plane struck multiple deer at Kodiak Benny Benson State Airport. An investigation has been initiated regarding the incident where a plane hit multiple deer while landing in Alaska. (Representational image). (Unsplash/Marek Mucha)

“An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 hit a few deer while landing at Kodiak Airport,” an X user wrote while sharing the video of the incident.

The footage captures when the plane starts descending. As the aircraft moves forward, it strikes a few deer roaming on the runway. The video ends with the plane coming to a halt.

What actually happened?

CNN reported, citing LiveATC.net, that the pilots were aware of the animals on the runway and informed Air traffic control about the situation. “There is deer on the runway,” the pilot said after the plane was cleared for landing.

The tower reportedly responded, “Roger, do you have an idea of where they are at currently.” To which, the pilot replied, “The intersection.”

Authorities investigate the incident:

“An inspection found damage to the aircraft’s main landing gear that will require repairs in Kodiak,” a spokesperson of Kodiak Benny Benson State Airport told CNN, adding, “Passenger flights to and from Kodiak were then canceled for the rest of Thursday and guests were rebooked on other flights.”

Reports of aircraft colliding with animals:

As per CNN, there are regular reports of animals colliding with aircraft across the country. Over 22,000 strikes were reported last year, including five incidents at Kodiak Airport.

Though most aircrafts collide with birds, in 2024, there were reports of planes hitting alligators in Florida. In addition, aircraft struck a mongoose in Hawaii and a badger in North Dakota on two separate occasions.

According to the outlet, the passengers and the airline crew remained unharmed, and no one was injured.