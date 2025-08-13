This hairless bulldog won $5,000 for being the 'world's ugliest dog'

A hairless English-French bulldog has earned a prize of $5,000 for being awarded the title of the world's ugliest dog. Petunia, the 2-year-old dog, won the World’s Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair near San Francisco. Petunia, the two-year-old pup from Oregon, lives with her owner, Shannon Nyman. (X/@w3bsag3)

The annual competition judges dogs on a few activities, but mostly focuses on their not-so-cute appearances. The contest raises money to help pet shelters find animals forever homes.

According to its website, the contest is five decades old, and many of the contestants "have been rescued from shelters and puppy mills."

"Dogs of all breeds and sizes have warmed our hearts and filled our lives with unconditional love. This world-renowned event celebrates the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique."

Petunia, the two-year-old pup from Oregon, lives with her owner, Shannon Nyman. According to reports, rescuers first discovered her in a chaotic backyard breeder and hoarding situation in Las Vegas. She was later relocated to Oregon by Luvable Dog Rescue, a nonprofit organisation.

“She’s the most wrinkled 2-year-old I’ve ever seen,” one judge told the TV station.

Her charming imperfections earned her the contest crown, a $5,000 prize and a spot on upcoming limited-edition MUG Root Beer cans, courtesy of one of the event sponsors.

Following her win, Petunia appeared live on the Today show with Nyman.