'This is shocking': Montana woman hospitalised in Pakistan after food poisoning, shares her experience

An American woman has shared her unexpected experience of food poisoning while travelling in Pakistan. The traveller, identified as Leigh, posted a video from a hospital where she was seen lying on a bed. According to her Instagram bio, she was born in Texas but now lives in Montana. A woman from the US documented her food poisoning treatment in Pakistan.(Instagram/followtheleighder)

In the clip, Leigh narrated her ordeal with a calm yet light-hearted tone. “I got food poisoning in Pakistan and had to go to the hospital, so you’re going with me. This is the waiting room, and this is the bed where I stayed. I had an all-female nursing staff, which was really awesome. They were so nice. The stay and the medication cost ten dollars, which is shocking compared to American healthcare prices,” she said.

Watch the clip here:

Her candid description of receiving treatment abroad has drawn significant attention online. The video has already crossed more than eight lakh views and continues to attract lively discussion.

Reaction to costs and comparisons

Many viewers were surprised by her mention of the treatment cost. While Leigh highlighted the affordability compared to American standards, not everyone agreed with her perspective. One commenter remarked that locals in Pakistan may not find it cheap, adding, “Ask the locals of Pakistan what they feel, then pass out such judgements on rates.” Another user argued, “Ten dollars is 2,800 Pakistani rupees and it is not that cheap in private hospitals in Pakistan.”

A different user added, “Guys relax, it’s not cheap for us.”

One user commented with gratitude, “Thanks for the appreciation… also we get food poisoned so much that we mostly treat it at home and rarely venture to the hospital.” Another quipped, “Glad you didn’t get food poisoning from the hospital food.”