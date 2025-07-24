Top Chef Season 23: Filming locations, host, judges and other key details

It's official! Top Chef Season 23 is heading south, with Charlotte, North Carolina as its primary backdrop. Also, additional episodes will be set in Greenville, South Carolina. The new season of the culinary show promises to showcase the South’s evolving food scene, steeped in history, hospitality, and fresh produce, according to an official release. Bravo's Top Chef is returning with its Season 23 soon(Instagram/bravotopchef)

Bravo has dubbed Charlotte as the “emerging and diverse culinary hub,” People magazine reported.

The network states that the next season will feature the “finest in southern hospitality, embracing the rich history, agriculture and outdoors, as a new batch of accomplished and renowned chefs vie for the ultimate Top Chef title.”

Top Chef Season 23: Key details

Headed to Carolinas, the all-new season of Top Chef will start production this summer and is eying a premiere next year.

Fans can expect the return of host Kristen Kish along with judges Gail Simmons and Tom Colicchio.

“When we go to a new city on Top Chef, it becomes the backdrop of the season, inspiring our challenges and motivating the chefs to spotlight local ingredients,” Kish said.

As per the official release, the latest group of “cheftestants” will be seen working with “the region’s freshest ingredients” in the next season.

Wisconsin served as the location for Top Chef Season 21, while Season 19 was based in Houston and Season 18 in Portland.

Tristen Epps was crowned as the winner for Top Chef Season 22. Tristen bagged the grand prize of $250,000 as well as Delta SkyMiles Diamond Medallion Status, a coveted feature in Food & Wine magazine, and the honor of headlining a dinner at the iconic James Beard House.

The final episode, which was shot in Milan, saw Tristen pitted against Bailey Sullivan and Shuai Wang.

Top Chef Season 23: Release date

As of now, the official launch date for Bravo's culinary reality show has not been announced yet.

FAQs

Where is Top Chef Season 23 being filmed?

Season 23 is primarily set in Charlotte, North Carolina, while few episodes have been filmed in Greenville, South Carolina.

Who are the judges and host for Season 23?

Host Kristen Kish is returning for the new season, along with judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons.

When will Top Chef Season 23 premiere?

The new season of Top Chef is set to premiere in 2026.