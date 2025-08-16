Trump struggles to walk in a straight line at Putin summit, sparks fresh health rumours. Video

Rumours about Donald Trump’s deteriorating health have intensified after the US president seemingly struggled to walk in a straight line in Alaska. Footage that has been widely circulated online shows 79-year-old Trump ‘staggering’ on the red carpet as he approached Russian President Vladimir Putin. U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a press conference following their meeting to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., August 15, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon(REUTERS)

Donald Trump meets Putin

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin met on Friday for a high-stakes summit but made no clear progress on Ukraine. The two leaders highlighted areas of agreement and revived their personal rapport, though they announced no steps towards a ceasefire.

Trump rolled out the red carpet for Putin at an air base in Alaska, marking the Russian president’s first visit to Western soil since launching the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

"We had an extremely productive meeting, and many points were agreed to," Trump said.

"There are just a very few that are left, some are not that significant, one is probably the most significant," Trump said without elaborating.

Trump struggles to walk steady

Social media users wondered how “productive” the meeting could have been when Trump struggled to even walk steady.

Many pointed out that if former US president Joe Biden had swayed similarly while walking, it would have received far more attention than Trump.

“If Biden did this, Jake Tapper would have written 64 books on it, FOX would have done a 72 Episode documentary, and Rob Reiner would have done a movie on it,” wrote one X user.

“If that were a field sobriety test, he would be on his way to jail,” another said.

“Watching Trump stagger down that red carpet in Alaska like a drunk toddler exposes the fragile fraud behind his tough-guy facade, especially while cozying up to Putin again,” X user Richard said, comparing Trump to an intoxicated toddler.

Donald Trump’s health concerns

In July, the White House announced that US President Donald Trump has a medical condition in his veins called chronic venous insufficiency.

Chronic venous insufficiency occurs when the veins in the legs fail to return blood efficiently to the heart, leading to pooling in the lower limbs. The condition often results in symptoms such as swelling, skin changes, and bloated ankles — factors that could be affecting Trump’s walking. When blood collects in the legs, the resulting pressure and fluid build-up contribute to noticeable swelling.