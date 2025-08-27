US man uses ChatGPT to track down stolen Lamborghini 2 years later

In an extremely unusual incident, a man in US used artificial intelligence to locate his luxury car that was stolen two years ago. Andrew Garcia, the owner of a Lamborghini Huracan EVO, had lost his car about two years ago. It was stolen alongside other supercars in what authorities call a multi-million-dollar luxury car theft ring. The theft involved renters who never returned around two dozen high-end cars. They even manipulated the paperwork to remove owners from the documentation before reselling the vehicles. For Garcia, the day his luxury car was stolen was devastating.(AP)

"I cried. It was a blow to a lot of people, very frustrating," he said, as per a report by Carscoops.

While several high-end cars were eventually recovered by authorities, Garcia's car remained missing. Then, one day, a very strange Instagram message popped up. A person reached out to Garcia enquiring about more supercars. They sent new pictures of his stolen Lamborghini and asked, “Did you sell this car?”

Car located using ChatGPT

The person revealed that he was able to reach out to Garcia because of a business card left in the car. Following this, Garcia decided to investigate on his own. He uploaded the images into ChatGPT, paired it with Google's location tools, and was able to gather sufficient information to pinpoint the vehicle's location.

This led Garcia to Denver, Colorado, where he tipped off the police. Law enforcement officials then located the car and verified that it was Garcia's missing Lamborghini Huracan EVO.

The investigation into who had the car in Colorado is still ongoing. At the same time, individuals involved in the theft ring in California are facing charges. One is reportedly convicted and awaiting sentencing on theft and embezzlement charges. Another person has a hearing in October.

Cale Gould, spokesperson for the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority, praised the unconventional method. “This proactive intelligence gathering is a really great benefit to helping recover stolen vehicles,” he said.