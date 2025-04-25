'Doctors said arthritis, ChatGPT said cancer': Woman credits AI chatbot for saving her life

A woman who divides her time between North Carolina and the US Virgin Islands has credited ChatGPT for detecting her “hidden cancer” and saving her life, reported the Mirror. She further claimed that the doctors ignored her symptoms and dismissed them as rheumatoid arthritis and acid reflux. A woman claimed that she turned to ChatGPT when doctors blamed her conditions on arthritis and acid reflux. (Unsplash/abdulaisayni80, solenfeyissa)

Why did she use ChatGPT?

According to the New York Post (NYP), 40-year-old Lauren Bannon rapidly started losing weight and experienced excruciating stomach pains. She immediately consulted doctors who, according to her, misdiagnosed her.

Desperate, she asked ChatGPT, and the chatbot concluded that she may have Hashimoto's disease. Despite warnings from her doctors, she got tested for the condition and found that ChatGPT was correct. This discovery prompted scans of Lauren's thyroid and that is when the doctors discovered two small lumps in her neck - which were later confirmed as cancer. Bannon credits the AI chatbot for saving her life.

“I felt let down by doctors”

It was almost like they were just trying to give out medication for anything to get you in and out the door... I needed to find out what was happening to me, I just felt so desperate. I just wasn't getting the answers I needed,” the marketing company owner told Mirror.

"So that's when I pulled up ChatGPT. I already used it for work. I started typing what mimics rheumatoid arthritis and it popped up saying 'you may have Hashimoto's disease, ask your doctor to check your thyroid peroxidase antibody (TPO) levels'. So I went to my doctors and she told me 'I couldn't have that, there was no family history of it' but I said 'just amuse me',” she continued.

“I didn't have the typical symptoms of Hashimoto's disease, I wasn't tired or feeling exhausted. If I hadn't looked on ChatGPT, I would've just taken the rheumatoid arthritis medication and the cancer would've spread from my neck to everywhere else,” she added.

“It saved my life”

Bannon further said, “The doctor said I was very lucky to have caught it so early. I know for sure that cancer would've spread without using ChatGPT. It saved my life. I just knew that something was wrong with me. I would've never discovered this without ChapGPT. All my tests were perfect.”

She also encouraged others to use the AI platform. “I would encourage others to use Chat GPT with their health concerns, act with caution but if it gives you something to look into, ask your doctors to test you. It can't do any harm. I feel lucky to be alive.”