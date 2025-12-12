US vlogger left surprised as Bengaluru locals refuse payment for tea. Watch

A short but heartwarming clip shared by US vlogger has added to a growing list of social media moments that showcase everyday kindness in India. Taking to Instagram, a man identified as Nick McCutcheon shared a video from Bengaluru where he is seen walking into a small local tea outlet and politely asking, “Can i have some tea”. A US vlogger experienced warm hospitality in Bengaluru after being served tea at a small stall and asked not to pay.(Instagram/nicksabroad)

The clip shows him being served tea without any fuss. As McCutcheon reaches out to pay, the outlet owner and people around him gently stop him, asking him not to pay. The simple gesture appears to leave a strong impression on the vlogger, who later shared the video with the caption, “Honestly… India isn’t so bad”.

Take a look here at the clip:

Another viral story of Indian hospitality

McCutcheon’s video is not the only recent example of Indian hospitality resonating with international travellers. Earlier, a heartwarming video of another American vlogger being invited to lunch at an Indian household also went viral on Instagram.

The clip was shared by vlogger @jaystreazy and shows Jay casually chatting with a local man in India. During their conversation, the man unexpectedly asks, “You want to eat at my home?” Clearly surprised, Jay responds, “Really?” The host immediately reassures him with a warm, “Yes.”

Inside a family lunch

The video then cuts to the man’s home, where Jay looks around in amazement and says, “Your house is very big.” As he notices preparations in the kitchen, he jokingly asks, “Your mom thinks she’s going to cook?” The host replies confidently, “Yes, it’s all food prepared.”

What follows is a wholesome glimpse of a traditional home cooked Indian meal. Jay is served rice, dal soup, green vegetables and chapati. Reacting with excitement, he says, “Wow. Oh, thank you so much. Homemade food. We’ve got some rice, of course. Dal soup. Some type of green veggies. Butter chapati.” He is quickly corrected by his host, who smiles and says, “Not butter, ghee.”

Jay’s reactions continue to delight viewers as he takes his first bite and says, “First bite. Mmm. I do like the spinach a lot.” When he tastes pickle, he laughs and exclaims, “Okay, I’m going to try this thing. Mmm. Woo! Woo!”

When offered a spoon, Jay refuses politely, saying, “No, no, I’m in your house. I’m going to eat with hands. This is so good. Thank you so much. This is definitely a family adventure meal.”

Watch the clip here:

Together, these videos have struck a chord online, reminding viewers how small gestures of generosity and openness often leave the deepest impressions.