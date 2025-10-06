US woman grooves to Bhojpuri song on busy New York crosswalk: ‘Pure vibes’

A US woman has captured internet attention after a clip of her dancing energetically to a popular Bhojpuri song in the middle of a New York City crosswalk went viral. The short video, shared on Instagram by user Logie, whose account is named @logielingo, shows her confidently moving to the beat while standing at the centre of a zebra crossing. A US woman danced to a Bhojpuri song at a New York crosswalk, and the clip went viral.(Instagram/logielingo)

Watch the clip here:

The unusual yet joyful act quickly drew the attention of both pedestrians and online viewers. Within hours, the video began gaining momentum among Indian audiences, who celebrated the vibrant cultural crossover.

Users join the conversation

The clip has already crossed over one million views on Instagram, with viewers responding with a mix of surprise, humour and admiration. One user wrote, “Pure vibes! only Bhojpuri songs can make New York streets feel like a wedding dance floor.” Another commented, “This is what happens when East meets West in the best possible way.”

Many others expressed delight at seeing regional Indian music celebrated so openly. “She looks like she is having the time of her life, pure vibes,” one viewer said, while another remarked, “Bhojpuri beats have no boundaries, they can make anyone dance.”

Not everyone, however, was entirely convinced. One user observed, “This is fun but blocking traffic in NYC is risky,” while another added, “Hope she did not get a ticket for this performance.” A user chimed in, “This has to be the coolest promotion of Bhojpuri music ever witnessed abroad.” Another said, “New York got its Bhojpuri groove.”