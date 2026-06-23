US-based founder questions why Kunal Shah would leave IPO-bound startup for Meta job

Meta Platforms is set to invest $900 million in Indian fintech startup CRED, valuing the company at $4.5 billion, while also bringing founder Kunal Shah on board to lead WhatsApp globally. Shah’s appointment as the global CEO of WhatsApp places him among a growing group of Indian-origin executives heading some of the world’s most influential technology companies. Kunal Shah will succeed Will Cathcart as the global head of WhatsApp. (Instagram/@kunalb11)

While Kunal Shah, 43, will join an elite group of professionals who manage platforms with billions of users and trillions of dollars in market value, at least a few people are wondering why he chose to leave his IPO-bound startup for what is, essentially, a job at Meta.

Founder questions Kunal Shah’s decision Among those wondering about Kunal Shah’s decision was fellow entrepreneur Harshdeep Rapal, founder of Legitt AI.

In an X post, California-based Rapal questioned why Shah chose to leave his profitable startup CRED for a Silicon Valley job.

“On second thoughts, what would make a founder - running a multi-billion-dollar, profitable and about-to-IPO startup, that he has put blood and sweat to build, leave in favour of a job at Meta? (Whatever may be the perks, it's still a job),” he wrote.