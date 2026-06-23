Who is Miten Sampat? 5 things to know about CRED’s interim CEO as founder Kunal Shah joins Meta

Miten Sampat has been appointed the interim CEO of CRED after founder Kunal Shah announced on social media that he would be joining Meta to lead WhatsApp globally. CRED’s interim CEO, Miten Sampat. (LinkedIn/Miten Sampat)

5 things to know about Miten Sampat: #1. Education According to his LinkedIn profile, he completed his schooling at Rose Manor Garden School in Mumbai and then completed his diploma in engineering at the University of Mumbai.

Following this, he pursued higher education, earning a BS and an MS from Virginia Tech.

#2: Career He joined the industry as an intern at Reliance Communications. He then worked at Virginia Tech as a graduate research assistant. In 2017, he joined Feeva Technology Inc as a senior engineer and rose to become chief architect and CTO.

In 2010, he joined Neustar, Inc as VP of engineering and left the organisation after nearly 3 years as VP of product strategy. For the next seven years, he worked at Times Internet, joining as business head and leaving the organisation as chief strategy officer.

After this, he joined MX Player as a board member and PeerCheque as a managing founder. Sampat joined CRED in 2020 and has been working at the organisation for the past five years.

#3: Angel investor Sampat is also an angel investor with a long list of active companies in both India and the US. Third Wave Coffee Roasters is also among the companies he is associated with.

#4: Family Though information about his family is sparse, Sampat’s Instagram posts suggest that he is married to Mona Gandhi. She describes herself as “Growth (un)hacker, Nerdette, Data Enthusiast & Startup junkie.”

#4: Miten Sampat on Kunal Shah joining Meta Miten Sampat reacted to a LinkedIn post shared by Shah announcing his departure from CRED and naming Sampat as the interim CEO.

Here’s what he posted:

In 2020 when I joined Kunal Shah at CRED, I was drawn to the incredible team and a contrarian idea – “not everyone gets it”

we had ~1M members & $750M TPV

fast forward to 2026, CRED’s impact among India’s most creditworthy is clear, we now serve 17M members & process $100B in TPV

we’ve built with taste, always keeping our members' trust & financial progress as our north star

this momentum is the outcome of ambition, craft, ownership and relentless standards of our team at CRED.

Meta’s $900M minority investment is a booster in our plans to build an enduring institution with an eventual public listing. Meta will be a passive financial investor with no-access to customer data.

Kunal: thanks for being thankless and always 5x-ing each target.

proud to build the next phase of CRED with the best team in Indian fintech.

back to work 🚀