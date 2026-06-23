Who is Miten Sampat? 5 things to know about CRED’s interim CEO as founder Kunal Shah joins Meta
Miten Sampat joined CRED in 2020 and has been working at the organisation for the past five years.
Miten Sampat has been appointed the interim CEO of CRED after founder Kunal Shah announced on social media that he would be joining Meta to lead WhatsApp globally.
5 things to know about Miten Sampat:
#1. Education
According to his LinkedIn profile, he completed his schooling at Rose Manor Garden School in Mumbai and then completed his diploma in engineering at the University of Mumbai.
Following this, he pursued higher education, earning a BS and an MS from Virginia Tech.
#2: Career
He joined the industry as an intern at Reliance Communications. He then worked at Virginia Tech as a graduate research assistant. In 2017, he joined Feeva Technology Inc as a senior engineer and rose to become chief architect and CTO.
In 2010, he joined Neustar, Inc as VP of engineering and left the organisation after nearly 3 years as VP of product strategy. For the next seven years, he worked at Times Internet, joining as business head and leaving the organisation as chief strategy officer.
After this, he joined MX Player as a board member and PeerCheque as a managing founder. Sampat joined CRED in 2020 and has been working at the organisation for the past five years.
#3: Angel investor
Sampat is also an angel investor with a long list of active companies in both India and the US. Third Wave Coffee Roasters is also among the companies he is associated with.
#4: Family
Though information about his family is sparse, Sampat’s Instagram posts suggest that he is married to Mona Gandhi. She describes herself as “Growth (un)hacker, Nerdette, Data Enthusiast & Startup junkie.”
#4: Miten Sampat on Kunal Shah joining Meta
Miten Sampat reacted to a LinkedIn post shared by Shah announcing his departure from CRED and naming Sampat as the interim CEO.
Here’s what he posted:
In 2020 when I joined Kunal Shah at CRED, I was drawn to the incredible team and a contrarian idea – “not everyone gets it”
we had ~1M members & $750M TPV
fast forward to 2026, CRED’s impact among India’s most creditworthy is clear, we now serve 17M members & process $100B in TPV
we’ve built with taste, always keeping our members' trust & financial progress as our north star
this momentum is the outcome of ambition, craft, ownership and relentless standards of our team at CRED.
Meta’s $900M minority investment is a booster in our plans to build an enduring institution with an eventual public listing. Meta will be a passive financial investor with no-access to customer data.
Kunal: thanks for being thankless and always 5x-ing each target.
proud to build the next phase of CRED with the best team in Indian fintech.
back to work 🚀
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More