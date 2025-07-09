Viral video shows ex-NHL player Nick Tarnasky in wild golf course brawl

A video, allegedly involving former NHL star Nick Tarnasky, is going viral on the internet. The video shows a visibly drunk man getting beaten up with punches and almost falling into a pond on the golf course. Nick Tarnasky was involved in a wild golf course brawl.(AHL)

Social media users identified the man throwing the punches as Nick Tarnasky.

Police officials in Canada told TMZ Sports that the incident took place at around 5:47 PM (local time) on July 4 at the Alberta Springs Golf Course in Red Deer.

After receiving reports of an intoxicated person instigating fights, officers responded to the matter immediately. By the time they reached the scene, the suspect left the venue. No arrests were made.

What happened?

In the viral video, two groups appear to be in a disagreement on the tee at the golf course in Canada. A few golfers urged a man to speed up his pace of play. The person insisted that they "cry about it" and began abusing one of them." Later on, he allegedly challenged them to a fight.

Eventually, this led to a fight and the man was almost shoved into the nearby pond. He didn't end the dispute and somehow got up and again tried to keep the fight going. Thereafter, he was hit hard with a slew of right hand punches. A few moments later, the fight came to an end when a man stepped in and separated the two.

On social media, many speculated that the person who hit the drunk man was Nick Tarnasky.

Tarnasky played five seasons in the NHL between 2005 and 2010. Tarnasky racked up 297 penalty minutes in 245 games, while representing sides like Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers.

Apart from his hockey skills, Tarnasky was famous for his involvement in more than 100 fights in the games, which included a major faceoff against young Milan Lucic, according to hockeyfights.com.

On social media platform X, the viral post featuring the video has gained 1.3 million views.

"Purple guy was on something, he took KO hits and kept coming back for more," one person wrote in the comments section.

Another one added, "This has to be one of the funniest videos I’ve ever seen. And Nick fights like a hockey player!"

FAQs

1. Did Nick Tarnasky hit the drunk man in a viral video?

Reports have suggested that the clip showed Tarnasky hitting the person on the golf course.

2. Who is Nick Tarnasky?

The 6'2 and 230 lbs star played five seasons in the NHL between 2005 and 2010.

3. What legal action was taken in the matter?

Police officials told TMZ that no arrests were made and there was no further investigation being carried out.