What are woody plants in Grow a Garden? Full list and how to get them

Grow a Garden has a new Beanstalk Update, which players can check out on Roblox. With it, has come a strange plant in the center of the field. Like all plants in the Grow a Garden game, players need to grow it. In the Grow a Garden Beanstalk event, players can grow the beanstalk sprout into a giant plant by giving different plants to it.(X/@GrowaGardenRblx)

Basically in the Beanstalk event, players can grow the beanstalk sprout into a giant plant by giving different plants to it. This requirement changes from time to time, and one of the required items are woody plants. So, here's a guide of all the woody plants, and how to get them.

However, before that, take a look at what woody plants are in Grow a Garden Beanstalk Update.

What are woody plants in Grow a Garden Beanstalk Update?

Woody plants are kinds of plants that have to be fed to fuel the Beanstalk. This is the large plant structure in the middle of the field.

When the NPC reaches the location, a thought bubble will pop up indicating the kind of plant that is needed. In case a woody plant is required, the player can choose any that will be mentioned in the list below. Once the Beanstalk reaches full size, players can visit the giant at the top to collect their reward.

Full list of woody plants and where to get them

There are various woody plants in Grow a Garden Beanstalk Update, and they are available at different locations. Further, they carry different point systems based on rarity. Check out the full list of woody plants below as reported by IGN -

- Rhubarb (Uncommon, 2): Players can get this in the Culinarian Chest

- Pear (Rare, 3): This item can be found in the Summer Seed Pack

- Apple (Legendary, 4): This woody plant can be found in the Seed Shop

- Avocado (Legendary, 4): One can get this in the Summer Merchant Shop

- Coconut (Mythical, 5): This item can be collected from the Seed Shop

- Kiwi (Mythical, 5): Head to the Summer Merchant Shop for this item

- Mango (Mythical, 5): Try the Seed Shop to collect this woody plant

- Peach (Mythical, 5): The Normal Seed Pack is where this item can be found

- Nectarine (Mythical, 5): Check out the Honey Shop to get this item

- Moon Mango (Mythical, 5): Go to the Twilight Shop for this woody plant

- Maple Apple (Divine, 6): This item can be found in the Zen Seed Pack

- Traveler's Fruit (Divine, 6): Players can get this in the Summer Shop

- Moon Blossom (Divine, 6): This item is in the Night Seed Pack

- Cacao (Divine, 6): The Seed Shop has this item

- Hive Fruit (Divine, 6): One can get this from the Honey Shop

- Feijoa (Divine, 6): Check out the Summer Merchant Shop for this item

- Giant Pinecone (Prismatic, 7): This item can be found in the Seed Shop

What happens if one doesn't have woody plants?

Players are advised to keep a wide range of plants with them so they're ready with whatever the NPC asks for at any particular time.

If players don't have woody plants, progress on the Beanstalk counter will stop, leaving players stranded, and unable to progress to collect the rewards. It is also a smart move to keep visiting the spots where woody plants are available and stockpile a diverse inventory for a smooth progression in growing the Beanstalk.