What happened to Gordon Ramsay? Celebrity chef undergoes skin cancer surgery, makes urgent plea to fans

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay recently underwent surgery to remove a type of skin cancer called basal cell carcinoma. Gordon Ramsay (Instagram/ fox tv)

Taking to Instagram, the 58-year-old chef posted photos of his sutured face, expressing his gratitude to the staff for promptly identifying and treating the malignancy.

Urging his followers to never undervalue the risks posed by the sun and to always use sunscreen, Ramsay wrote in the caption of the post: “Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma, thank you ! Please don't forget your sunscreen this weekend. I promise you it's not a face lift! I'd need a refund…”

What is basal cell carcinoma?

The Mayo Clinic states that basal cell carcinoma is a kind of skin cancer that starts in the basal cells, which are cells found within the skin. It usually shows up on sun-exposed areas like the head and neck. The most common cause of this kind of cancer is prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun. Basal cell carcinomas are usually deemed cured once they have been totally eradicated.

Fans react to Gordon Ramsay's cancer news

In the comments section of Ramsay's post, fans and friends offered best wishes and speedy recovery to the chef. “So glad you're sorted! Speedy recovery, Chef,” one person wrote.

“My mom died after only 7 weeks of discovering she had stage 4 melanoma cancer at only 45 years old. Definitely be safe in the sun and go to the dermatologist regularly for skin checks ❤️❤️❤️,” another said.

“Glad to hear you're doing well, Gordon, and thanks for raising awareness of how important it is to stay safe in the sun ❤️ Seek shade, cover up, and apply sunscreen regularly and generously ☀️,” a third person commented.

Notably, doctors and studies have stressed the need of using sunscreen and advised individuals to shield their skin from the sun's UV radiation over the years.