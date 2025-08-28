What happened to Raja Jackson's mother? Rampage Jackson reveals key detail on son

Wrestler Quinton “Rampage” Jackson spoke about the incident involving his son, Raja Jackson, on August 25. In a video posted on his website, the former UFC champion revealed that Raja Jackson has been deeply impacted by his mother's murder. Raja Jackson's father, wrestler Rampage Jackson.(X/@Rampage4real)

Raja Jackson is being probed by the Los Angeles Police Department after a video of him punching an unconscious professional wrestler, Syko Stu, went viral on social media. The incident, which reportedly took place at the KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, was streamed live and went viral.

Rampage Jackson, who had earlier released a statement about the incident, said on a stream posted on his website that his son has "not been the same" since his mother was murdered. However, he added the disclaimer that it has nothing to do with the incident with his son.

“But, this, don't got nothing to do with nothing that's going on," Rampage Jackson said. :But all I'm gonna say is that my son hasn't been the same since his mom got murdered.”

Details about Raja Jackson's mother is not publicly disclosed. According to reports, Raja Jackson was born to Quinton Jackson from a relationship he had in college.

Syko Stu Regains Consciousness

Much to the relief of the Jacksons, Syko Stu on Wednesday regained consciousness after the alleged attack by Raja Jackson earlier this week. Syko Stu and his friends and family posted a photo of the wrestler from his hospital bed, where he can be seen smiling. His current condition is not known.



KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy said that Raja Jackson went off the script during a match and assaulted Syko Stu. They said he reportedly threw as many as 20 punches at Stu's head after knocking him unconscious. Other wrestler at the gym reportedly separated them.