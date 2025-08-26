Syko Stu’s wife, Contessa Patterson, has launched a GoFundMe after the pro wrestler was violently attacked by Raja Jackson, the son of UFC star Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson. The incident took place at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event. Stu is currently hospitalized with injuries. Raja Jackson row: GoFundMe for Syko Stu raises more than $50K within hours (GoFundMe)

The GoFundMe reads, “Hello everyone, I’m reaching out to get support for Stuart Smith better known as SykoStu. On August 23rd he was involved in an unscripted assault that has left him in the hospital with intense recovery needed to regain good health.”

“Stuart Smith is a U.S. Army veteran who used wrestling as an outlet to deal with his PTSD, this incident has not only caused major physical harm, but will also disrupt his career inside the ring and outside of it,” it adds.

The donations will be used for uncovered medical expenses, recovery support and loss of income, the page says, It adds, “Thank you so much for everyone’s support as we get through these trying times.”

At the time of writing this article, $50,987 has been raised of the $60K target.

Syko Stu’s brother provides health update

Syko’s brother, Andrew Smith, wrote about the GoFundMe in a Facebook post while providing a health update about Syko. “Stuart is resting since he sustained severe injures to his head. He is currently conscious and able to talk but will have a difficult recovery ahead,” Andrew wrote.

“With all the media and social media attention it’s been hard to get back to everyone. Stuart Smith appreciates all the love and support. He loves wrestling, his wrestling family, and all his fans and supporters. Wrestling has been a huge part of his life and he lives to put on a performance,” he added, explaining that his brother is “just a regular guy” who has “a life and family outside the ring.”

“His wife Contessa has currently set up a go fund me for those wishing to donate,” Andrew wrote.

Raja brutally attacked Syko with punches and blows to the head. A video of the shocking assault was widely circulated on social media.