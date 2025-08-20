When does Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte return? Here's the full fall menu

The pumpkin spice season is here, at least at Starbucks, with the day of fall only ten days away. The beloved pumpkin spice latte and the rest of the coffee chain's fall menu are set to return soon, signaling the “unofficial start of fall,” even if the weather still feels like summer. Starbucks will launch its fall menu, featuring the pumpkin spice latte, on August 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)(AP)

When will the pumpkin spice latte drop at Starbucks?

Customers will be able to purchase their favourite fall drink, the pumpkin spice latte, from August 26, 2025, as reported by the Desert Sun. However, it will not be the only thing to look forward to this fall season, as the beloved drink will come along with additional seasonal treats.

Making a return on the coffee chain's fall menu are the pumpkin cream cold brew, the iced pumpkin cream chai, in addition to the pecan crunch oatmilk latte.

Starbucks is also introducing two new items to its menu this year. These include a pecan oatmilk cortado and Italian sausage egg bites. According to USA Today, the coffee chain introduced a new style of coffee earlier this year called Cortado. It is prepared with three ristretto shots of Blonde Espresso paired with steamed milk. The ristretto shots are smaller and more concentrated than the traditional ones.

When will the pumpkin spice latte return at Dunkin' Donuts?

Dunkin' Donuts is also preparing for the fall season, along with the seasonal treats. On August 6, the coffee chain announced on their Instagram that there were “two weeks ‘til pumpkin." From the day of announcement, two weeks end on Wednesday, August 20, as reported by the Desert Sun.

Their menu includes the pumpkin spice signature latte, the pumpkin sugar cookie iced coffee, and the Pumpd Up frozen coffee. To pair with coffee, the Dunkin' Donuts menu contains the pumpkin donut, pumpkin muffin, pumpkin munchkin, and the pumpkin loaf.