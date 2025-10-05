When is new SNL episode tonight? Who is the host and cast members? All details here

Saturday Night Live (SNL) returns for its 51st season with a live premiere episode airing tonight, on October 4 at 11:30 PM ET. The long-awaited kickoff follows a summer hiatus since the Season 50 finale, and coincides with the show's 50th anniversary celebrations earlier this year. Bad Bunny, center, with musical guest Doja Cat, left, and cast member Chloe Fineman (AP)

Bad Bunny will host for the second time, marking a return since his October 2023 double-duty episode. Doja Cat makes her SNL debut as musical guest, fresh off her album Vie. The episode streams live on Peacock and airs on NBC.

Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican superstar, brings his signature energy to Studio 8H, having previously hosted in Season 49. His 2023 episode featured memorable sketches like a bilingual "Weekend Update" and a reggaeton-infused monologue. Doja Cat, known for hits like "Say So" and "Paint the Town Red," will perform tracks from her latest project.

The Season 51 cast introduces five new members: Jeremy Culhane, Veronika Slowikowska, Tommy Brennan, Kam Patterson, and Ben Marshall from Please Don't Destroy. Returning ensemble includes Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernández, James Austin Johnson, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. Higgins announced his departure from PDD.

The episode marks SNL's 1,000th broadcast, a milestone since its 1975 debut. Doors open at 8:00 PM ET for ticket holders, with the show live from 30 Rock. Stream on Peacock post-airing, with international availability on local NBC affiliates.

SNL Season 51 Premiere FAQ

Q: When is the new SNL episode airing tonight?

A: The Season 51 premiere airs tonight, Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 11:30 PM ET. It will be broadcast live from Studio 8H at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York.

Q: Who is hosting the premiere?

A: Bad Bunny will host the Season 51 premiere for the second time, following his memorable 2023 episode. The Puerto Rican superstar promises a special performance.

Q: Who is the musical guest?

A: Doja Cat makes her SNL debut as the musical guest, performing songs from her latest album Vie, released earlier this year.

Q: Where can I watch the episode?

A: The episode airs live on NBC and streams simultaneously on Peacock. International viewers can check local NBC affiliates, with replays available on Peacock post-broadcast.

Q: Who are the new cast members for Season 51?

A: Five new members join the ensemble: Jeremy Culhane, Veronika Slowikowska, Tommy Brennan, Kam Patterson, and Ben Marshall from Please Don't Destroy. Returning cast includes Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernández, James Austin Johnson, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang.

Q: What’s special about this premiere?

A: This marks SNL’s 1,000th episode, celebrating 50 years since its 1975 debut. Expect anniversary-themed sketches and surprises, building on the 50th anniversary events earlier in 2025.