Who are Kevin and Maria McElroy? Georgia museum honors couple for decades-long military service

The Tubman Museum in Macon, Georgia, unveiled a new exhibit celebrating the remarkable story of Brigadier General Kelvin McElroy and Colonel Maria McElroy. The couple, who recently retired after 69 years of combined military service, were also honored with a Proclamation from the Mayor, a 13WMAZ report stated. Brigadier General Kelvin McElroy and Colonel Maria McElroy have both served in the US Air Force(X)

From Fort Hill to global service

For General McElroy, the honor was a full-circle moment. A native of Fort Hill in east Macon, he often recalled sitting on his grandmother’s porch and wondering how he could see the world. That dream set him on a path of service, beginning with ROTC at Fort Valley State University.

According to the 13WMAZ report, originally commissioned in the Army, McElroy’s career took a new direction when he met Maria in Korea, his first duty station. Their chance meeting on a bus to an Air Force event marked the beginning of their love story intertwined with service. To remain together, General McElroy transitioned into the Air Force Reserve, a decision that allowed the couple to share countless postings across states and countries.

Partnership built on service and strength

The McElroys’ story is not just one of military service but of enduring partnership. “We met in Korea, and from then on, built our lives around service, sacrifice, and strength,” 13WMAZ quoted General McElroy as saying.

Their last stop before retirement was at Robins Air Force Base where General McElroy served as Brigadier General. For him, returning to Central Georgia was symbolic, talking about it, he said, “From Fort Hill to Fort Valley to Fort Bliss, East Macon has always been home.”

Inspiring the next generation

“History is happening here, and you can make history, too. When you see someone from your local neighborhood become a general, I hope it inspires you to aim high,” the Tubman Museum's Executive Director Harold Young remarked.

The exhibit illustrates not only the lives that they spent in military service but also their personal philosophy: life is what you make it to be. For General McElroy, this honor affirms that notion. "Life is what I made it to be, and from Macon, Georgia, I have lived that dream.”

FAQs

Who are General Kelvin and Colonel Maria McElroy?

They are a military couple with roots in Central Georgia who served a combined 69 years in the US armed forces.

Why are they being honoured at the Tubman Museum?

The museum is showcasing their story of service, sacrifice, and strength as an inspiration for future generations.

Where did General McElroy grow up?

He grew up in Fort Hill, East Macon, Georgia.