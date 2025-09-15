Who is Alex Babich? Indiana man grows world’s tallest sunflower as tribute to Ukraine amid Russia war

Ukrainian immigrant Alex Babich has grown the world’s tallest sunflower named Clover in his Indiana backyard as a tribute to his native country, Ukraine, according to Associated Press. Since Ukraine’s national flower is the sunflower, which symbolizes peace and solidarity, Babich hopes his backyard will inspire “people in the right places” and lead to the end of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War. Ukrainian immigrant grows world’s tallest sunflower.(X/@GWR)

Ukrainian immigrant grows world’s tallest sunflower

Guinness World Records confirmed that the sunflower nicknamed Clover is the world’s tallest sunflower at 35 feet (11 meters) on Wednesday. Alex Babich, 47, who immigrated to the US after the Chernobyl disaster in 1991, told the outlet that he has been growing sunflowers in his backyard for over seven years now.

After “trial and error over [the] years,” Babich says he managed to grow the world’s tallest sunflower at 35 feet. “I’m going to die someday, but the stories of this flower will live on. My kids will be telling this story to the grandkids,” Alex Babich was quoted as saying by Associated Press.

As the national flower of Ukraine, the sunflower stands for peace and solidarity. On that note, speaking of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War that began in February 2014, Babich added: “We just pray that the war will end, that the killing will stop”.

“We just hope this inspires some people in the right places. It’s been long enough,” he concluded.

Also read: Ukrainian drones strike one of Russia's top oil refineries, sparking fire

Story behind the Indiana sunflower’s interesting name

As per the outlet, the Indiana sunflower was named Clover because Alex Babich’s 10-year-old son would regularly place four-leaf clovers on the sunflower’s leaves for good luck.

On the day the sunflower’s height was measured by Guinness World Records, 85 people crowded Babich’s backyard in Indiana to witness the record. Among others, gardeners from the Allen County Department of Weights and Measures and Icy D. Eagle, the mascot of the Fort Wayne Komets minor league ice hockey team, were at the venue. Alex Babich’s sunflower will feature in a documentary titled Bloom.

FAQs

What is the national flower of Ukraine?

The national flower of Ukraine is the sunflower, which symbolizes peace and solidarity.

When did the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War begin?

The ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War began in February 2014.

Where is the world’s tallest sunflower?

The world’s tallest sunflower at 35 feet (11 meters) is in Indiana. It was grown by a Ukrainian immigrant named